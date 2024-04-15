Jujutsu Kaisen theory foreshadows Yuji and Sukuna are one and the same

The Jujutsu Kaisen series has introduced many elements of intrigue, including the binding vow systems, the Six Eyes, Kenjaku's actual identity, and many more. The connections between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna have been a topic of discussion among fans ever since the series was released.

The very first moments of the series establish Yuji as a selfless human being who desires the good and welfare of anyone other than himself, while Sukuna is the complete opposite, acting only for his own benefit or amusement.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's sole reason for being may be to replace Sukuna

Time and time again, through character panels, manga covers, and extra illustrations, Gege Akutami has managed to emphasize a cryptic connection between Yuji and Sukuna that goes beyond their visceral hatred for each other.

Although their mentalities completely contradict each other, it cannot be understated just how much Sukuna despises Yuji, to the point that all of his achievements are simply ignored by Sukuna, while he praises all sorcerers who fight alongside Yuji.

Although Yuji's origins and the purpose of his creation via Kenjaku have not been completely unveiled, Kenjaku did state that he had high expectations for Yuji. Even though many forms of Kenjaku have been revealed, none of them were the original due to the stitches.

Along with the mystery behind his origins and intentions behind trying to create human curse hybrids, this hasn't been revealed yet. All of this might be his plot to create another Sukuna or a being that can defeat Sukuna.

In chapter 256, Yuji Itadori finally managed to land a near-intentional Black Flash on Sukuna, while the chapter ended with a close-up of Yuji's eyes. Although similar things have happened many times, one thing that should be noted is that Yuji's eyes ended up becoming completely identical to Sukuna's eyes shown throughout the manga.

There have been many theories about Sukuna and Yuji's connection, but one of the most prevalent theories is that the Jujutsu Kaisen story is essentially in a cycle where Yuji will become the next Sukuna.

Soon after Gojo died in chapter 235 of the manga, Sukuna stated that he didn't know about his parents and that he was an unwanted child. Another one of his qualities ended up being his ability to analyze and copy very intricate cursed techniques after having a single glance at them.

Many fans have attributed Sukuna's "Fuga" technique to being an actual mysterious cursed technique based on fire. It was first shown being used by Sukuna on Jogo after the King of Curses told the latter that he would fight him using his specialty.

It is possible that Fuga was indeed a command for his eyes, which enabled him to copy Jogo's cursed technique. Sukuna taking one look at Mahoraga's World Cutting Slash and copying it to use on Gojo might also be due to his eyes.

This stands similar to Yuji's ability to copy Black Flash after learning about its concept, which ended up evolving into his ability to predict or even perform Black Flashes at will. Yuji's mysterious heavenly restriction-like strength will also be explained if it is revealed that Kenjaku made Yuji with the sole purpose of surpassing or replacing Sukuna and eventually becoming the Sukuna of the modern age.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 will be released on April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST and will deliver the long-awaited one-on-one fight between Yuji and Sukuna, especially since every other sorcerer that is currently on the field is too exhausted to fight him, with Yuji being the sole exception.

