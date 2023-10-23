Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Choso have those memories about Yuji? Explained

In episode 13 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, viewers witnessed an intense showdown between Yuji Itadori and Cursed Womb: Death Painting, Choso. Seeking revenge for the deaths of his brothers, Eso and Kechizu, Choso unleashed his full wrath upon Yuji in their battle.
As the battle reached its climax, Choso emerged victorious over Yuji. But as he was about to deliver the final blow, his mind was suddenly filled with flashbacks, revealing to him that Yuji was his brother, one of the Death Painting brothers. Choso could not bring himself to kill Yuji. This incident raised many questions and curiosity among fans about why Choso has those memories of Yuji.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen series.
The relationship between Choso and Yuji Itadori in the Jujutsu Kaisen series
Choso saw a glimpse of Yuji eating with him and his other brothers from Cursed Womb: Death Painting. The reason for this is not fully explained in the Jujutsu Kaisen series yet, but there are several possible theories.
One theory is that Choso's visions are caused by Yuji's ability to share his mind and body with Sukuna. Sukuna may have influenced Choso's mind to make him see Yuji as his brother, either for his own amusement or for some hidden agenda.
Another theory is that Choso's visions were triggered by his blood manipulation technique, which allows him to sense the blood of his siblings. When he came into contact with Yuji's blood, he may have felt a familiar bond with him.
The Jujutsu Kaisen manga offers some insight into the connection that Choso felt with Yuji, although the reasons behind his memories of Yuji remain unclear. Kenjaku, known as the most evil jujutsu sorcerer in history, took possession of Noritoshi Kamo's body, the leader of the Kamo Family.
Disguised as Noritoshi Kamo, Kenjaku committed numerous terrible acts, such as conducting experiments on an innocent woman and forcing her to endure nine pregnancies. This led to the creation of a Special Grade Cursed Object known as the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings. Therefore, Kenjaku is considered one of the parents of these Death Paintings.
Years later, Kenjaku once again utilized his techniques to possess another individual. This time, the unfortunate victim was Kaori Itadori, the mother of Yuji Itadori. Disguised as Kaori, Kenjaku orchestrated Yuji's birth with a hidden agenda.
While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga doesn't explicitly reveal his motives, speculation suggests that Kenjaku strategically manipulated Kaori to bring Yuji into the world. This gives rise to the theory that he intended for Yuji to become a vessel either for himself or for the infamous Ryomen Sukuna. Perhaps Yuji's unique ability to coexist with Sukuna within him is a direct result of this sinister plan, an unwitting host for a legendary curse.
The connection between Kenjaku and Yuji Itadori, as well as Choso, is revealed through two key events: the creation of Death Paintings and the birth of Yuji. While they were initially unaware of their familial bond, Choso begins to suspect that Yuji may be his brother, a part of the Death Paintings.
Choso's familiar connection to Yuji Itadori could be due to sharing the same parent. Choso's mind could have fabricated a false memory of Yuji as one of his brothers from the Death Paintings to accept him as a brother or justify the unfamiliar feeling he felt.
However, the matter remains subjective and open to various theories. The manga has yet to unveil the mystery and answer why Choso had those memories of Yuji, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the revelation.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.
