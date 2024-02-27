Jujutsu Kaisen x Elden Ring fanmade crossover turns Yuji Itadori into the Tarnished

Jujutsu Kaisen and Elden Ring seem to be the topic of discussion among anime and manga fans. Elden Ring, a popular video game created by FromSoftware, seems to have inspired the PC gaming community to merge the anime series with the game.

Yuji Itadori, the main character of the animanga series, has made it inside the game, all thanks to the people who created a mod (modification) in the form of a character. Based on the gameplay videos circulated on the internet, he has become the Tarnished.

As per the video game lore, Tarnished is a title given to former inhabitants of the Lands Between. These characters were banished from their place after losing the grace of the Erdtree. Let's take a look at the Yuji Itadori gameplay, as well as a couple of reactions from the animanga and the gaming communities.

Elden Ring X Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori mod leaves fans speechless

As one can see, Yuji Itadori from the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase is wearing his school uniform. He slowly walks up against his opponent and uses his bare fists and legs to fight against the Elden Ring boss.

This was quite impressive to watch because the mod perfectly captured Yuji Itadori's fighting style. This was something that the fanbase thoroughly loved. Additionally, the particle effects on the screen match the character, enhancing the overall experience.

Fans react to Yuji Itadori being present in the Elden Ring universe (Screengrab via X)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were shocked to see the results. In fact, they wished for the anime to collaborate with a studio to create a video game, which is just as impressive as this one. However, they realized that this was far-fetched and quite a tall order.

Elden Ring is one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time. Creating a game as immersive as Elden Ring would require a significant amount of time for the anime series. Some fans accepted this fact and felt it would always remain a dream.

Fans troll Yuji for finally being able to play the role of a main character in this video clip (Screengrab via X)

Others simply appreciated the combat fluidity displayed here. Fans spammed the comments section with phrases like "looks good," showing how much they enjoyed this modification. This video clip also triggered a very specific set of responses from fans who have read the manga series.

They were mocking the character for being able to play the role of a main character in this clip. Things aren't going that smoothly for Yuji at this point in time, and it's almost easy to forget that he is the main character in the manga series.

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

The Jujutsu Kaisen and the Elden Ring fanbases were curious to know more about the mods used in this video game. The original poster was unsure of the mod used here and believed the video clip resulted from multiple mods pieced together. The PC gaming community is working hard to find the exact mods used here.

It's safe to say that this unforeseen collaboration was enjoyed by many. Fans also hope to see similar collaborations and play as other popular characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

