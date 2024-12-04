10 Jump Festa 2025 stages expected to have big announcements

The Jump Festa 2025 stage events will feature manga enthusiasts at Chiba's Makuhari Messe halls from December 21 to 22, 2024. This year's festival promises 42 exciting stage events across the RED and BLUE Jump Super Stages, the Jump Studio, and the special Shonen Jump+ stage, celebrating its 10th year.

This will be one of the most exciting manga events of the year because there are always big updates and reveals from its most popular franchises at Shueisha. Major series and upcoming projects have a hot seat under the bright lights, so here are the 10 expected Jump Festa 2025 stages for the big news.

One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and 8 other Jump Festa 2025 stages expected to have big announcements

10) ⁠Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 is set to make waves at Jump Festa 2025 during its Super Stage RED event from 3:30 pm to 4:10 pm JST on December 22, 2024. The announcement of its second season, confirmed for early 2025, will take center stage alongside exciting insights into the original work and anime adaptation.

Fans can expect thrilling revelations and updates from the voice cast, including Katsuya Fukunishi (Kafka Hibino) and Fairouz Ai (Shinomiya Kikoru), who will be on stage. This Jump Festa 2025 stage promises to deliver some of the festival’s biggest announcements

9) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

At the Super Stage RED event of Blue Exorcist on December 22, 2024, fans can expect significant updates on the ongoing fourth season, Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga, and a detailed preview of the upcoming Blue Exorcist: Yosuga-hen, scheduled to be released in January 2025.

The official cast members Nobuhiko Okamoto, Hiroshi Kamiya, Kana Hanazawa, and Jun Fukuyama will appear, sharing behind the scenes about their roles and future plans.

8) ⁠SPY x FAMILY

SPY x FAMILY (Image via Wit Studio)

The SPY × FAMILY’s Super Stage RED is scheduled from 3:30 pm to 4:10 pm JST on December 21, 2024. This Jump Festa 2025 stage will most likely reveal the release date and preview of the upcoming third season of the series.

In addition to this, the presence of starring cast members such as Takuya Eguchi (Lloyd Forger), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger), and Kenichiro Matsuda (Bond Forger) will make things more exciting for the fans.

7) Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days is another major Jump Festa 2025 stage that is expected to have big announcements for fans of Taro Sakamoto. The Super Stage BLUE, set to be held from 2:20-2:50 pm JST on December 21, 2024, will have the key updates about the upcoming anime adaptation of the manga, scheduled to premiere on January 11, 2025.

Fans can expect to see the latest updates and insights of the production from the cast members. The panel will have Tomokazu Sugita (Taro Sakamoto), Shimazaki Nobunaga (Asakura Shin), and Sakura Ayane (Lu Xiaotang).

6) Haikyu!!

Haikyu!! (Image via Production I.G)

After the amazing success of the first part and the announcement of Haikyuu!! Final Part 2, from the studio Production I.G., fans eagerly anticipate the movie's release date. Fans can expect the teaser and release date with the scheduled Jump Festa 2025 stage, from 1 pm to 1:30 pm JST on December 22, 2024, on Super Stage BLUE.

The starring cast of the film, including Ayumu Murase (Shoyo Hinata), Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama), and Kaji Yuki (Kenma Kozume), will also join the stage.

5) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via ufotable)

The Demon Slayer Super Stage BLUE on December 21, 2024, will have major reveals from 11:40 am to 12:10 pm. With the official confirmation of the film trilogy in June 2024, adapting the Infinity Castle Arc of the manga, fans of the series can expect the release date and preview at the Jump Festa 2025 stage.

The stage will also have the presence of Natsuki Hanae, the Japanese voice of Tanjiro Kamado, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the voice of Inosuke Hashibira, and Hiro Shimono, who portrayed Zenitsu Agatsuma.

4) One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece Super Stage RED event on December 22, 2024, from 5:10 pm to 6 pm JST, will be filled with a major announcement as the lead voice cast of the series will be taking center stage. Fans will see the official cast members behind the Straw Hat crew, including Luffy, voiced by Mayumi Tanaka; Nami, voiced by Akemi Okamura; Usopp, voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi; and many others.

This stage event is rumored to bring promising news, probably about future anime developments. This would surely be one of the most anticipated announcements at the Jump Festa 2025 stage.

3) My Hero Academia

This year, the My Hero Academia Super Stage RED will be held on December 22, 2024, from 10:30 am to 11:10 am JST as one of the Jump Festa stages. After the official confirmation of the most awaited final season of the series, fans can expect to see the early teaser and release date at the event.

In addition, this year, My Hero Academia fans will have everything they want, including leading cast members such as Daiki Yamashita, Kaji Yuki, Nobuhiko Okamoto, and Kenta Miyakem.

2) Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

After the announcement and teaser of Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc, which adapted the Bomb Girl arc of the manga, fans did not receive a single update from MAPPA. The makers will most likely announce the anticipated release date at the Jump Festa 2025 stage of Chainsaw Man, happening from 12:10 pm to 12:50 pm on December 22, 2024.

Along with this, fans will also have a chance to meet their favorite voice actors in the series, such as Kikunosuke Toya, the voice of Denji; Maaya Uchida, the Japanese voice of Angel Devil; Shogo Sakata, who portrays Aki Hayakawa; and Fairouz Ai, the voice of Power.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

With multiple projects coming up next year, the Jump Festa 2025 stage of Jujutsu Kaisen will have the biggest announcements. Scheduled for December 21, 2024, from 10:30 am to 11:10 am JST, fans can expect the teaser, trailer, and release dates of the upcoming third season and a compilation film.

Furthermore, the presence of the official cast members, such as Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro), Seto Masami (Kugisaki Nobara), and Yuichi Nakamura (Gojo Satoru), will make things more exciting.

Final thoughts

Jump Festa 2025 stage events promise to be a gigantic blowout of manga and anime excitement. Having announcements from series like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia, fans can expect fun revelations and release dates.

With the appearances of popular voices, including Junya Enoki, Mayumi Tanaka, and Natsuki Hanae, this year will be a lot more exciting for anime and manga fans.

