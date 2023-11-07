Jungkook revealing his favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character has fans begging Akutami to bring Gojo back

Fans of the popular manga Jujutsu Kaisen have been grief-stricken ever since Satoru Gojo, one of the most popular animanga characters of the new generation, was killed off a few chapters ago. His untimely death was the turning point in the story and a lot of fans are yet to come to terms with his passing.

The death of Satoru Gojo hit the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom hard, especially since he was declared the victor in his battle against Ryomen Sukuna a chapter prior to his demise. After the much-loved K-pop idol Jungkook recently revealed Gojo to be his favorite character in JJK, fans on social media began begging series creator Gege Akutami to bring back the popular character.

Fans beg Gege Akutami to revive Gojo after Jungkook's surprising revelation about Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

The popular BTS vocalist Jeon Jung-kook held a listening party on November 7, 2023, for the recent release of his solo album, GOLDEN. In the live session, he interacted with some fans and made a surprising revelation that took the internet by storm.

When Jungkook was asked about his favorite anime series, he answered that it is Jujutsu Kaisen. Additionally, he mentioned that between Gojo and Sukuna, the character he likes best is none other than Satoru Gojo. The blindfolded Sensei has always been a favorite among fans and has gained quite a large fanbase in the past few years.

When the BTS idol revealed that he was his favorite character, fans took to Twitter to beg Gege Akutami, the mangaka of the series, to bring Gojo back from the dead. Jungkook has been often associated with Jujutsu Kaisen by the BTS ARMY, due to the similarities in their acronym. Fans were delighted upon hearing about the K-pop idol's favorite anime and took to social media to react to the same.

Fans demand Gege Akutami brings back Gojo (Image via X)

Fans demand Gege Akutami brings back Gojo (Image via X)

Fans demand Gege Akutami brings back Gojo (Image via X)

Fans demand Gege Akutami brings back Gojo (Image via X)

This is not the first time that fans have taken to social media to pressure Akutami to revive Gojo. The majority of the fans were immensely dissatisfied with his underwhelming death. The fan-favorite character died a few chapters ago in the manga, following an intense battle against Ryomen Sukuna.

Fans feel that the former died in an abrupt fashion, as he was declared the winner of the fight in the chapter prior to his death, which also took place off-screen.

What happened to Satoru Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen(image via MAPPA)

Arguably the most popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo met his untimely demise in chapter 236 of the manga at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna. After finally being released from the Prison Realm, Gojo agreed to fight Sukuna on a specified date. However, the much-anticipated battle of the strongest ended in the most tragic way possible.

During their fight, Sukuna had the upper hand as he had summoned Megumi's shikigamis, Mahoraga and Agito to fight alongside him. In the end, Gojo managed to pull through and hit his opponents with a Hollow Purple, which caused a significant amount of damage to Sukuna. The chapter ended with The Honored One being declared as the winner of the fight.

Expand Tweet

However, the next chapter opened with Gojo talking to the spirits of his deceased friends at the airport. What followed was a conversation with his former friend, Suguru Geto, where Gojo praised The King of Curses and doubted his own ability to win the fight. After he said his goodbyes, the scene changed to his lifeless body lying in front of his opponent.

Sukuna went on to explain that during their fight, he learned one important thing from Mahoraga, i.e. bypassing Gojo's Infinity. By effectively using the shikigami as a 'role model,' Sukuna cut the entire space surrounding Gojo in half.

He said that Gojo's Infinity would not matter if he was in the space where Mahoraga could cut anything. The King of Curses praised his fallen opponent, even saying that he would "never forget him as long as he lives." It was later revealed that Sukuna used his technique 'Dismantle' to land the finishing blow on Gojo.

To conclude

With Satoru Gojo dead and Sukuna being stronger than ever after reincarnating in his original form, the stakes in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe are higher than ever. The manga is currently focusing on Takaba's fight against Kenjaku, whereas Yuji Itadori is facing Sukuna alongside Hiromi Higurama at Shinjuku.

Following BTS' Jungkook's revelation about Gojo being his favorite character, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen were delighted and have begun pleading with the series creator, Gege Akutami to bring their beloved character back. As of now, the narrative of the story has shifted in the manga from The Honored One and is focusing on the rest of the characters battling the two main antagonists of the series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.