Kagurabachi Chapter 24 spoilers: Chihiro faces the Sazanami elite guards while Shiba goes to Hakuri's aid

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 spoilers have arrived online, even though the chapter is set to release on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. According to the spoilers, the chapter explored Soya Sazanami's "twisted" character and finally saw Shiba in proper action.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi revealed the secret of the storehouse, which turned out as a pocket dimension created by Kyora Sazanami using his sorcery powers. Since the storehouse existed within Kyora, there was no practical way to enter the place.

Additionally, the chapter saw Chihiro and Shiba confront the Sazanami family's strongest force, the Tou (the Wave), while at some other place, Hakuri encountered his brother, Soya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi Chapter 24

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 spoilers show Shiba teleporting to rescue Hakuri from Soya Sazanami

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi Chapter 24 is titled Hunter. It begins with Shiba and Chihiro preparing to face the Tou, the elite guards of the Sazanami clan's head. Surmising the situation, Shiba realizes that the Tou are far more skilled than the sorcerers he fought at Sojo's hideout.

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 spoilers then reveal that Kyora Sazanami intends to battle Chihiro with the Tou's help because that gives him a better chance to acquire the seventh blade.

He also mocks his "guests" by saying that while they came as hunters, the situation has flipped with them becoming the hunted. At that moment, Shiba advises Chihiro to retreat, but he doesn't listen. Instead, he activates Nishiki.

Chihiro's Nishiki, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, Kagurabachi Chapter 24 spoilers show a flashback scene, where Shiba tells Chihiro that the Kamunabi will bid for the Shinuchi. It is revealed that Azami has been relaying these details to them. Chihiro worries about Azami and wonders whether he will be fine.

Shiba assures him and tells him that the Kamunabi is the "government," hence they can pour as much money as they want into acquiring Shinuchi. However, their getting the blade means they can use it.

At that moment, Kagurabachi Chapter 24 switches to another scene from the past, featuring Chihiro and his father, Kunishige Rokuhira. The young Chihiro asks his father why the Shinuchi has been kept inside a different box.

Kunishige, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The blacksmith says that it's because that Katana is aberrant. As such, it has to be kept in a more "secure" place than the other Sacred Blades. When Chihiro suggests giving it to the Kamunabi, Kunishige tells him that there are reasons why he cannot give the blade to them.

According to the master blacksmith, only the Shinuchi blade must never be used by anyone. The chapter then returns to Chihiro and Shiba's conversation, where the former suggests they steal the blade before the Rakuzaichi auction starts.

Elsewhere in Kagurabachi, Soya Sazanami is delighted to see his younger brother, Hakuri. However, the appearance of Soya frightens him, so he tries to escape. Yet, before he can jump from the building to escape, Soya catches him.

Soya (right) and Hakuri (left), as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Hakuri asks him whether he has come to kill him since he "ruined " merchandise. However, Soya assures him that he has come to take him back home. Kagurabachi Chapter 24 spoilers reveal that Soya Sazanami, the elder brother of Hakuri, thinks abusing his siblings is equivalent to love.

A thought bubble of Hakuri also discloses that Soya "loves" him a lot. As Hakuri tries to escape again, Soya reveals that he (Hakuri) probably acted against the Sazanami family because he was manipulated by a woman inside the storehouse.

He tells his younger brother that since the woman is dead (Soya probably killed her), he can return to his senses and come back into the family. However, Hakuri shouts at him saying that he's not going back since he's no longer a family member.

Hinao, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment, Hinao arrives. Looking at her, Soya feels that his brother has become involved with another woman. So he punches him hard and tells him that he will kill Hinao. Sensing danger, the banished sorcerer requests Hinao to escape.

Hakuri also implores his brother to spare the girl, saying she has nothing to do with him. At that moment, Kagurabachi Chapter 24 spoilers show Shiba teleporting to the scene. After confirming the situation with Hinao, Shiba punches Soya's face and uses his sorcery powers to teleport into the sky, taking Hakuri's brother with him.

Kagurabachi Chapter 24 then reveals that Hinao crafted a strategy where if she called Shiba and cut the call after one ring, the sorcerer would come flying with his powers. Elsewhere, Chihiro is seen facing the Tou by himself. Before leaving, Shiba asked him whether he had any plans.

Chihiro assured Shiba that while he didn't have a plan, he would find one. At that moment, one Tou member activates their sorcery power with the chant "Isou." Kagurabachi Chapter 24 finally ends with Kyora Sazanami wondering how the fight will turn out.

