Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers: Chihiro discovers the Hishaku boss' actual motive and awakens a new power

Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers, released on Thursday, April 25, 2024, were expected to show Chihiro Rokuhira's confrontation with the Hishaku member, and the alleged leaked spoilers didn't disappoint. The official translation is slated to be released on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 am JST in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #22-23 issue.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Hakuri and Shiba invade the Rakuzaichi's basement to find the Sazanami family's graveyard, where the emergency door to the storeroom is located. However, they had to face the Tou. On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira confronted a Hishaku member.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 31

Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers show Chihiro Rokuhira engaging in a battle against the Hishaku's leader

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers, the chapter is titled Greeting.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers begin with the mysterious Hishaku member telling Chihiro Rokuhira that he has grown up. A flurry of thoughts passes through Chihiro's mind and he remembers how the elite sorcerers from the organization Hishaku killed his father.

Filled with rage, he charges at the unnamed Hishaku member and vehemently enquires about their goal. Chihiro's unyielding spirit and the ability to interrogate even in his present condition impresses the sorcerer.

Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers reveal that he is the leader of the Hishaku, the mastermind behind Kunishige Rokuhira's death. Chihiro charges at the sorcerer with his Cloud Gouger blade, but he easily dodges the attack.

Chihiro vs the Hishaku member in Kagurabachi chapter 30 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Hishaku's leader tells Chihiro that he will tell him everything, so he asks him not to do anything meaningless. However, the rage and despair consume Chihiro to the point that he cannot think straight. He charges once again and aims for the sorcerer's head but misses.

The Hishaku's leader observes that the Cloud Gouger's output has dropped lower than it was. He wonders whether the blade is losing its power because it's broken, or perhaps because Chihiro has only just started using it.

Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers show the Hishaku's leader overwhelming Chihiro Rokuhira without even using his sorcery. The sorcerer feels Chihiro won't get away with his present power.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, the Hishaku's leader informs Chihiro that he cannot let him interrupt the Rakuzaichi auction, especially since he went through the trouble of putting forth an item like Shinuchi.

Suddenly, he hears a commotion above, where Kyora Sazanami begins the bidding for the auction's centerpiece, the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade. The Sazanami head describes to the attendees how valuable the katana is.

Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers reveal that during the Seitei War, all the sorcerers from Japan united to battle against the "enemy" (the chapter doesn't reveal the enemy's name). However, they were at a disadvantage, until Kunishige Rokuhira forged the Enchanted Blades.

Seitei War, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Five Enchanted Blades tilted the situation to their favor, while the sixth, i.e., the Shinuchi Blade guided the country's victory on that battlefield. Meanwhile, the Hishaku's leader tells Chihiro that he went out of his way to auction Shinuchi for a specific purpose.

A thousand questions buzz inside Chihiro's head. Enraged, he asks the sorcerer why they killed his father, Kunishige Rokuhira. Instead of directly answering that, the sorcerer reveals the actual purpose of the Shinuchi.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers, the Hishaku's leader put up the Shinuchi to the Rakuzaichi auction so that he could wield it. Apparently, the auction is only a single step towards his goal.

Hence, he wants to ensure the smooth completion of the Rakuzaichi. As a matter of fact, he has been helping the Sazanami family in various ways for this purpose. The Hishaku's leader's revelation confuses Chihiro and he asks how the auction is connected to being able to use Shinuchi.

However, he quickly remembers that there's no point in asking such mundane questions. Chihiro furiously declares that he won't let the sorcerer wield the blade. The Hishaku's leader then calmly tells Chihiro that an Enchanted Blade doesn't choose people. Instead, it will be always their slave.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that in Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers, Chihiro asks the mysterious man why he doesn't kill him. The sorcerer replies that he (Chihiro) isn't ripe enough to harvest. Moreover, his only hope, the Cloud Gouger, is on its final embers. As such, if he fights, it will only get worse for him.

However, Kagurabachi chapter 31 spoilers show Chihiro developing a deeper connection to his Cloud Gouger blade, even though it's broken. The chapter ends with Chihiro Rokuhira surpassing his limits to demonstrate Mei: Shred. Black sparks flicker around, as the protagonist's eyes regain firm resolve.

