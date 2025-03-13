Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers: The Sword Saint's Original Sin is revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers, which surfaced on the internet on Thursday, March 13, 2025, were expected to continue Yura's conversation with Samura, and the alleged leaked spoilers didn't disappoint fans. The chapter shockingly revealed the Sword Saint's sin and other factors related to the true nature of the Life Long Contract. The chapter will be officially released on Monday, March 17, 2025.

In the previous chapter, it was revealed that Iori developed a close bond with her father, Seiichi Samura, during the time her mother, Inori was hospitalized. Through flashbacks, the chapter revealed the contents of Iori's hidden memories. At the same time, the chapter teased a prophecy that will take place in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 72.

Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers reveal the true extent of the Sword Saint's Shinuchi Enchanted Blade

Yura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers, the chapter is titled The Ahead.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers pick up the events from the previous issue and begin with Samura requesting Yura leave him alone since he has just performed his former wife's final rites. However, Yura says that he only wants to thank his "heroes." After that, he begins describing the events of the Seitei War.

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers, the Seitei War began with the invasion of a few barbaric beings from a small island, whose tenacious bodies grew accustomed to the Datenseki stones. Step by Step, their mini-invasions advanced into a war. However, the war took an unexpected turn with the Enchanted Blade wielders' introduction, who "Cleansed" those vicious beings from that small nation.

Led by the Sword Saint, the Enchanted Blade users left no stone unturned to suppress the wicked. In other words, their actions brought peace to the land - at least that's what the general public knows. Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers then reveal the truth about the Seitei War, which everyone kept secret.

The barbarians from the small island (Image via Shueisha)

When the Enchanted Blade wielders almost destroyed the enemy grounds, and the end of the War was nigh, the people from that small island waved a white flag. Among the barbarians existed a different kind of people, who not only conformed to the Datenseki but gained a new power. The Royal Family, who led the small nation's invasion, requested a truce. As a result, a treaty was signed and peace was established for a while.

However, the Sword Saint wanted to exterminate them completely. According to Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers, the Sword Saint, who had gone to the War and stepped over countless corpses, gradually lost his sanity. As such, the strongest Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi, answered his call.

The Sword Saint awakened Shinuchi/Magatsumi's True Realm, Kodou. That fearsome power had only one objective - To steal as many lives as possible. Eventually, the Sword Saint and the Shinuchi fell into a destructive relationship to devour each other. As a result, the righteousness vanished and only calamity prevailed.

The Sword Saint (Right), as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Sword Saint's wrath instantly robbed 200,000 innocent lives and left their bones behind. It was only after a combined effort from the five other Enchanted Blade wielders that the Sword Saint's hunger could be put down to rest. The Sword Saint was then taken to a secret confinement. Meanwhile, the small nation slowly made efforts to rebuild its society.

To avoid further issues, they hid the truth, raised statues, and labeled the Sword Saint as a hero who destroyed the enemies. After that, Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers switch the focus to Yura, who tells Samura that he has been granted a prophecy - If the Sword Saint stays alive, that calamity will repeat, and this time, in Japan.

As such, he wants Samura to do something that only he can do. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers show Iori walking out of a door behind Samura. Yura quickly teleports from the scene, leaving Iori perplexed. Iori then asks Samura about the "calamity" she overheard. She wonders if Samura has to go somewhere again.

Shinuchi's fearsome powers, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, the blind swordsman assures Iori that he's not going anywhere. After that, Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers switch to the Kamunabi headquarters, where Samura talks to one of the higher-ups with black glasses. He tells him about Yura's prophecy and suggests they do something with the Sword Saint.

However, the Kamunabi member feels that they shouldn't read too much into the prophecy since it can be a sort of "fortune-telling." In other words, he calls it only a "possibility." At the same time, the Kamunabi member thinks they shouldn't be worried since the Sword Saint and the Shincuhi are under strict surveillance.

Moreover, the isolation of the Shinuchi also helps their cause. Yet, Samura remains apprehensive. He knows that as long as the Sword Saint and the Shinuchi exist, there's no way the worst cannot repeat. At this moment, the Kamunabi higher-up reminds Samura of the repercussions of eliminating the Sword Saint.

Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers, Kunishige Rokuhira was given a tough task to create the Life Long Contract, advanced sorcery linking the user's life and death. It was tiresome to create multiple of those in a short span of time. Therefore, he connected those Life Long Contracts like a parent-and-child device.

The Shinuchi Enchanted Blade acted as the core, around which the other Contracts revolved around. In other words, if the Sword Saint, the foundation behind the system, were to die, the other Contractors synchronized would die in a matter of few days. That's why, the Kamunabi higher-up tells Samura that executing the Sword Saint is an act of suicide.

He understands that Samura now has a daughter to look after, and it's only fair for him to be apprehensive. However, he reminds the swordsman that the Kamunabi has ensured the highest security measures to secure the Sword Saint and the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade. At the same time, the higher-up reminds Samura about his and the other wielders' valiant efforts to end the War.

Inori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Since the Enchanted Blade wielders have already done enough, the Kamunabi wants them to leave the rest of their lives normally and leave the crisis-handling to the organization. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers switch to the dojo, where Iori defeats a boy in a sparring man.

She mimics her father's movements and keeps her eyes closed. Samura mentions how Iori can eliminate unnecessary distractions by closing her eyes in the battlefield. In other words, she can completely focus on wielding her sword. After the sparring match, Iori opens her eyes and tells Samura that she wants ton become the strongest to protect him in the future. Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers end with Samura looking forward to Iori's success.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 72 spoilers finally revealed the massive truth about the manga - The secret of the Seitei War. According to the spoilers, the Sword Saint's mind truly eroded as a result of the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade and his act in the War.

As a result, he exterminated 200,000 innocent lives, even though a peace treaty was signed. Besides that, the chapter explained that killing the Sword Saint would fundamentally trigger the Life-Long Contract, and eliminate the other Enchanted Blade contractors.

However, Chihiro Rokuhira could be exempt from this because Kunishige created Enten as his final blade. In other words, it could be free from the Parent-Child relationship that Shinuchi has with five other contracted blades.

Also read:

