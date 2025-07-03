Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers: Samura finally sees his daughter as he faces a new future

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers releasing online on Thursday, July 3, 2025, the series was expected to show Samura's reactions after Chihiro Rokuhira cracked his Tobimune blade. Interestingly, the spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as the chapter saw a different side of Seiichi Samura, who was ready to "see" a different future. The official chapter will be released on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 12 am JST.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira was determined to show Samura a path where he would live. However, Samura underestimated Chihiro's capabilities, as he couldn't fathom how the boy would break the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade. Yet, Chihiro proved him wrong by cracking the Tobimune.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 85.

Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers show Seiichi Samura healing his eyes to see a new future

Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers, the chapter is titled Wide Open. The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers begin with Chihiro Rokuhira's reactions after he cracks the Tobimune blade. He believes it's enough to convince Samura. However, the next moment, the blind swordsman heals his Enchanted Blade with Suzaku flames.

Meanwhile, Iori arrives at the scene and screams at her father. Samura doesn't respond to his daughter's cry, but rather envelops the space around him with crow feathers. Chihiro Rokuhira recalls that it's the same move he used against Hiruhiko. At the same time, he notes that Samura has fixed the katana's crack, and yet he won't heal his eyes.

He believes the blind swordsman is pretending not to see the future. However, Chihiro remains resolute; he wants to show Samura a path of how he lives. Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers then show Chihiro Rokuhira employing his Kuro ability to fill the space around him with Spirit Energy.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With Tobimune's Crow and Enten's Kuro swirling around, the space around Chihiro and Samura becomes enveloped in black. In this space, only the two Enchanted Blade wielders can detect their surroundings through their Spirit Energies. What's more, Chihiro also demonstrates Crow through Aka, making it a territory for him.

Under this absolute chaotic madness, Chihiro Rokuhira desperately strives to show Samura a new path. He doesn't care how much he gets wounded in the process, but he keeps on clashing blades with Samura. Yet, the severe injuries on his hands hold him back somewhat. Samura senses his too, so he rhetorically asks him if he is falling apart.

Samura feels that Chihiro's efforts are useless, despite his resolve and power. The blind swordsman also comments that as long as Chihiro holds his sword, it will only expose him to pain. According to Samura in Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers, the Enchanted Blades are things of the past that should be disposed of.

Chihiro's injured hands (Image via Shueisha)

That's why he wants Kunishige's son to let go of the blade. Furthermore, he reminds him that he doesn't need to suffer because of the past. On the other side, Iori stares at her father with sentimental eyes. She cannot bear to look at her father, who wants to disappear with the past.

However, Chihiro Rokuhira's resolve remains the same. No word can change his unwavering heart that wants to change Samura's future. Although his hands bleed from the Enten's exposure, the boy desperately clings to it and teleports behind Samura. The blind swordsman tells him to live for himself, to which Chihiro responds that he is doing exactly that: living his life to the fullest.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers, Chihiro refuses to let go of his past. Meanwhile, Iori recalls the words she once told Samura. She, too, wants to become like her father and protect things important to her. She wants to fight alongside Samura.

Samura and Inori in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

On the other side, Chihiro questions Samura if truly anything needs to be thrown away. While the injuries hurt him, he wants to carry the pain and move forward, as many times as it takes. In response, Samura is prepared to unsheathe his Tobimune blade again, but Inori stands in front of him.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers, Samura's inner vision projects Iori as Inori, who tells him to face the future properly. It's not the same future where Samura dies so Iori can live a good life. Rather, it's the future where he looks at her daughter properly and fulfills a parent's duties.

With a new resolve, Samura finally opens the mental door. Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers end with Seiichi Samura healing his eyes with the Suzaku flames. He opens his eyes and sees his daughter, Iori, who has grown bigger than he remembered.

Conclusion

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 85 spoilers mark a new beginning for Seiichi Samura, who has finally embraced a new future for himself and Iori. With the powers of his Suzaku flames, the blind swordsman has healed his eyes and has seen his daughter, Iori.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira was successful in showing Samura a new path he desperately wanted him to see. Undoubtedly, the chapter resolved the major conflict and forged a new path.

