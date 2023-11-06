Kagurabachi chapter 9: release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 9 will be released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #50 on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. Manga lovers will be able to read the issue in digital format on MangaPlus, Viz Media, and other affiliated online platforms of Shueisha.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi exemplified the malicious intent of Genichi Sojo as he ruthlessly killed his subordinates and their families for their failures. Additionally, the chapter saw him infiltrating Chihiro Rokuhira and Hinao's hideout. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are now looking forward to Kagurabachi chapter 9.

Kagurabachi chapter 9 will feature Genichi Sojo vs. Chihiro Rokuhira

Release date, time, and where to read

As mentioned earlier, Kagurabachi chapter 9 will follow the exact schedule as the previous weeks and be released in the 50th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, for most global audiences, the chapter will become available for reading on November 12, 2023, due to varying time zones.

As of writing, there are no official reports about the manga going on a break. Interested readers will be able to read Kagurabachi chapter 9 digitally on Shueisha's MangaPlus site, MangaPlus app, Viz Media, and Shonen Jump+ app.

The release timings for Kagurabachi chapter 9 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 12 8 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, November 12 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 12 3 pm Central European Time Sunday, November 12 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 12 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, November 12 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, November 13 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, November 13 12:30 am

A brief recap of Kagurabachi chapter 8

The chapter titled Norisaku Madoka - I Will Change kicked off with Azami assuring Chihiro about their plan and advising him to take care of himself and Char. Meanwhile, Shiba speculated that since the Kamunabi was aiding them, Sojo's lackeys wouldn't show up. Yet he advised everyone to lay low for the time being.

Additionally, the chapter revealed that the Daruma-sorcerer's name was Norisaku Madoka. His painful past was also shown when his own family rejected him because of his associations with Sojo. However, Shiba's advice changed his mind, and he vowed to live a different life.

Norisaku Madoka, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As such, the sorcerer called his sister and begged her forgiveness. When Madoka told his sister that he couldn't reach their mother via telephone, she asked him to meet her the next day. However, upon reaching the designated place, he discovered her brutally stabbed.

Before he could react, Sojo's blade pierced him from behind. The malicious mafia boss had killed Madoka's family because of his failure to do the job for him. After killing the Daruma sorcerer, Sojo went on to kill another sorcerer, from whom he discovered the whereabouts of Chihiro.

A panel from the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chapter 8 then saw Sojo infiltrating Chihiro's hideout and jumping straight into the action. Unsheathing his blade, he straightaway went for Hinao. However, Chihiro's quick reflexes timely blocked the attack and saved her life. The mafia boss emphatically exclaimed that he had come to have a duel with the wielder of an enchanted blade.

Anger fueled inside Chihiro when he laid his eyes upon the Cloud Gouger. The chapter ended with him unsheathing his blade, Enten, to face Genichi Sojo, despite knowing his limitations.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 9

A panel from the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Undoubtedly, Kagurabachi chapter 9 promises a delightful showdown between Genichi Sojo and Chihiro Rokuhira. The chapter is likely to display Sojo's true strength as a sorcerer and the abilities of the Cloud Gouger blade.

As for Chihiro, it remains to be seen how he can confront someone stronger than him. Considering the fact that Azami once mentioned that Chihiro wasn't ready to face Sojo at his present strength, it's likely that he will lose the battle.

Shiba, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, fans can expect Shiba to intervene and use his teleportation sorcery to escape with everyone in Kagurabachi chapter 9. That said, it's not known whether he can use it to escape with more than one person. Nonetheless, fans can expect another fascinating chapter from Takeru Hokazono next week.

