Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123: What to expect

As the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short) gets set to undergo a new transformation, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 is expected to see this new form give Kafka Hibino a hard time. While the exact form Meireki is shifting into is still unknown, it’s sure to be more powerful than any state the series has shown the beast in thus far.

While fans are likewise desperate for spoilers, a major complication arises in the form of the series’ digital publication nature. This approach makes it naturally averse to the creation of a reliable spoiler process, which typically relies on early printing in paper magazines. Likewise, it’s almost certain that fans do not get any reliable spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123.

That being said, it’s relatively obvious what Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123’s main focus will likely be, even without the assistance of verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue. Fans can expect the issue to open up with Meireki completing its transformation, and Kafka resultantly finding himself struggling more than he previously did.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 set to begin a full-strength battle between Kafka and Meireki’s ultimate forms

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 should begin by revealing what Meireki’s transformation is, likely confirming it as something new but clearly inspired by its original, ancient form. This form should be similar in size and stature to Kafka Hibino’s as the titular Kaiju. However, it should quickly become apparent that Meireki’s power is much grander than its size may imply, giving Kafka his first major damage since reviving and transforming.

Chapter 123 should then see Kafka dig deep inside him for more power, likely prompting an internal dialogue between him and the Flying Larva likewise. The two will likely deepen their bond even more as Kafka draws out every ounce of power afforded to him, with Meireki doing the same. Focus should then shift to the Kaiju Defense Force headquarters, with Keiji Itami, Akira Kurusu, and others putting over how powerful both Kafka and Meireki are.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 123 will likely shift focus yet again to Reno Ichikawa’s battlefield, where it’ll finally be confirmed that all remaining threats have been dealt with. Reno will likely sense this new level of power from Meireki and Kafka’s latest power up, growing worried about Kafka but not wanting to abandon his comrades. Kikoru Shinomiya will likely urge him to go, giving him the assurance he needs as he departs to go support Kafka.

Focus will likely return to Kafka and Meireki’s fight, where it’s clear that the latter has the advantage as things currently stand. Kafka will likely still be doing damage with the hits he’s able to get in, establishing that the main issue is being unable to dodge Meireki’s powerful attacks. Likewise, Meireki’s primary method of attack should be revealed as an evolved form of the long-range glyph attacks it was seen previously using.

As Kafka is preparing to take a massive blow, Meireki will likely suddenly freeze without explanation, giving Kafka the window needed to dodge. Meireki will likely unfreeze quickly, establishing this as only having short term viability while Reno comments on this fact. Kafka should then realize Reno is here, arguing with him at first but quickly accepting his help as the issue ends.

