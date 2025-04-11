Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125: What to expect

Following the start of Kikoru Shinomiya and Kafka Hibino’s tag team fight against the Meireki Era Mega Monster, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 should see them begin to struggle slightly. While Meireki is unlikely to regain a clear and significant advantage here, the series should make it clear that Kikoru’s presence isn’t the win-sealing factor fans thought it to be.

While fans are likewise desperate for spoilers, a major complication arises in the form of the series’ digital publication nature. This approach makes it naturally averse to the creation of a reliable spoiler process, which typically relies on early printing in paper magazines. Likewise, it’s almost certain that fans do not get any reliable spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125.

That being said, it’s relatively obvious what Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125’s main focus will likely be, even without the assistance of verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue. Given Mina Ashiro’s request to Konomi Okonogi in the previous issue, fans can expect to see her also rejoin the fight against Meireki, but likely with a new weapon.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 could see Mina Ashiro don Numbers Weapon 7 and rejoin the fight

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 should begin with a focus on Kikoru Shinomiya and Kafka Hibino continuing to attack the Meireki Era Mega Monster (Meireki for short). While they’re able to get close, Meireki will likely be doing a good job of defending its core from them. Likewise, the two should begin realizing they’re just wasting energy and need to come up with a different plan of attack which will prove more effective.

Focus will likely shift here to Reno Ichikawa, who’ll likely be expressing concern for Kafka and Kikoru but unable to go help them due to the revived Kaiju. Ichikawa will likely be growing frustrated and trying to rush his way through dealing with the revived creatures. Iharu Furuhashi will likely recognize this and tell him to stay calm so he doesn’t lose himself to Numbers Weapon 6 like he did during training.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 125 will likely see Ichikawa argue with Iharu that no one else can help Kafka besides him right now, hence the need for him to hurry up. Iharu should be silent in response, but think to himself that there’s still someone else who can help him. Focus should then shift to Konomi Okonogi, continuing her conversation with Mina Ashiro and asking if she’s really sure that she wants the favor she’s asking for.

Expand Tweet

Mina will likely hesitate briefly, watching as Kafka and Kikoru struggle against Meireki before steeling her nerves and telling Konomi to do it. This should prompt Konomi to look to Keiji Itami for direction, with Itami likely approving whatever their plan is. Focus should then shift back to Kikoru and Kafka, now growing much more frustrated than they were earlier. Kafka in particular will likely be acting especially rashly, feeling the anger of the souls within him swell.

Likewise, Meireki will likely take advantage of this and land a devastating hit on Kafka before knocking Kikoru away. As all looks lost for Kafka with Meireki about to attack him, a massive blast will likely hit the monster, saving Kafka’s life temporarily. The issue should end on a shot of Mina Ashiro wearing Numbers Weapon 7, certain to be a long-range weapon given Mina’s skills.

