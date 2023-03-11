Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82 will be released on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following Kikoru Shinomiya’s awakening of her perfect power, Director General Keiji Itami’s worst fears were confirmed after reaching out to the other units. Fans are now pining to learn exactly what will happen next in author and illustrator Naoya Matsumoto’s smash-hit manga series.

There is currently no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame before the issue’s release. However, fans do have official release information for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82 while speculating on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82 set to see Kafka Hibino transform and save the day alongside Leno Ichikawa

Release date and time, where to read

From this week we will be giving out deformation illustrations as icons!

Chapter 82 of #KaijuNo8 will be released next Friday, Mar. 17th!

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82 is set to be released at 12:00 am JST on Friday, March 17, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. The exact time of release differs by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue through official sources like Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services allow fans to read the first and latest three issues in a series for free. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a whole series.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, March 17, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, March 17, 2023

Chapter 81 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 81 began with Kikoru Shinomiya breaking free of Kaiju No. 15’s psychological attack but failing to respond to Kurusu’s calls. The situation became dire as Kurusu and Director General Keiji Itami realized that Shinomiya’s awakened power still wasn’t enough. This led to Itami realizing how deliberately No. 15 had targeted Shinomiya’s mental state, prompting him to check in with the other fighters.

While it seemed Commander Gen Narumi had the edge on Kaiju No. 11, the beast quickly turned it around on Narumi, which was unsurprising to Itami. The same happened with Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina against Kaiju No. 12, leading Operations Leader Konomi Okonogi to come to the same conclusion Itami had: each identified Kaiju was created to take down a specific target.

Itami likened this to how humans studied potential threats in animals, bacteria, viruses, and monsters, developing measures to counteract them. He asserted that for the first time in history, they had become the studied and that the identified Kaiju were engineered to annihilate humanity.

The chapter ended with Kaiju No. 13 seemingly about to kill a First Division platoon leader.

What to expect (speculative)

With Kafka Hibino currently in charge of rescuing civilians, he’s incredibly likely to appear in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82. The situation is simply too grim to justify keeping him off the front lines, even if his presence there is what Kaiju No. 9 wants to take place. Nevertheless, the apparently-imminent elimination of some of the Kaiju Defense Force’s key fighters merits such a risk.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 82 will likely see Kafka appear by Kikoru’s side first, considering how close they are. Leno Ichikawa’s current status and position are unknown, making him another likely candidate to appear. He is expected to enter the battlefield to fight Kaiju No. 13, who is apparently set to kill a First Division platoon leader shortly.

This will likely kickstart a chain of events that sees everyone struggling versus an identified Kaiju being rescued by or teaming up with a new fighter. However, if Kafka does arrive on the battlefield and transform into Kaiju No. 8, this may create more problems than it will solve, given Kaiju No. 9’s apparent plan for No. 8.

