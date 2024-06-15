Kaiju No. 8 episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 is set to release on Saturday, Saturday, June 22, 2024 JST at 11 p.m. Japanese Standard Time, according to the anime’s website. With the Tachikawa base attack underway and Hoshina in for the fight of his life, fans are incredibly anxious to see what the next installment has in store for them.

Unfortunately, there's no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 yet. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified release information for the upcoming episode, if nothing else. Read on for all available release information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 11, as well as speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 release date and time

Kafka's safety is in major doubt heading into Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 is set to release at 11PM JST on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Virtually every major timezone will see the episode also air on Saturday, June 22, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Episode 11 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Saturday, Saturday, June 22, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Saturday, Saturday, June 22, 2024 British Summer Time 3PM, Saturday, Saturday, June 22, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4PM, Saturday, Saturday, June 22, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, June 22, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Saturday, June 22, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Saturday, June 22, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 episode 11?

Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 should see Mina Ashiro try to use her clout to spare Kafka's life (Image via Production I.G)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan according to the streaming service’s website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of now.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 recap

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 began with Kafka’s Kaiju powers alerting him that something was wrong with Hoshina, running over to the area likewise.

Hoshina, meanwhile, was struggling to fight the Daikaiju, and began having flashbacks to people like his father and former commanding officer telling him to abandon his Defense Force dreams. It was explained that they said so due to Hoshina having no talent with firearms whatsoever.

In the present, Hoshina continued to try and fight the Daikaiju, but was brushed aside every time. He eventually overheated and was forced to abandon his maximum release, allowing the Daikaiju to land a devastating hit on him.

That prompted another flashback which revealed Mina as the first person to tell him he can be in the Defense Force. The Daikaiju then scooped him up as Kafka arrived, preparing to transform to save Hoshina’s life.

However, at that moment, Mina Ashiro returned and began firing on the Daikaiju. This prompted Hoshina and Kikoru Shinomiya, who had just arrived at the Daikaiju fight, to immobilize it and set Mina up for the fatal blow.

After defeating the Daikaiju, though, the wyvern-type yoju formed into a bomb which threatened to destroy Tachikawa base. The episode ended with Kafka transforming and saving everyone, but being taken into custody by Mina and co after.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 (speculative)?

With Kafka’s secret now revealed, Kaiju No. 8 episode 11 is all but guaranteed to begin exploring the consequences of these actions.

That will most likely focus on him being transferred over to general Kaiju Defense Force custody, at which point fans can expect to learn if he would be executed, experimented on or worse.

Episode 11 should also see Kaiju No. 9 return and make some sort of move in the wake of Tachikawa Base’s destruction and Kafka’s death warrant being all but signed. Fans may even see No. 9 confront the battered and bruised Third Division specifically, potentially setting Kafka up for a heroic return in the season finale.

