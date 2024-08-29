Kashin Koji could be hiding a terrible truth from Boruto and for a good reason

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 released on August 21, 2024, and Kashin Koji's shinjutsu ability to see all possible outcomes of the future has already started the multiverse of madness in the fandom. Where his shinjutsu ability is mainly linked to the starting scene of the series, a part of the fandom is skeptical as to whether Kashin Koji could be trusted with such an overpowered ability.

It could be for good reason because the series has already foreshadowed the showdown between Kawaki and the protagonist, even though the latter claimed to bring forth a future where he wouldn't collide with the former in front of Koji. This could be an indication that Koji might be fulfilling a mission that could be different than taking down Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and is highly speculative in nature.

Trending

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Exploring why Kashin Koji might be hiding things from the protagonist

Koji as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex saw the protagonist escape from the shinobi with the help of a frog. The protagonist was teleported to one of Orochimaru's hideouts by Kashin Koji. Immediately after saving the protagonist, Koji confronted him on his identity, as he was also affected by the Omnipotence.

However, as he had already seen it happening, he was easy to convince. Koji then revealed his recently awakened power, the Ten Directions. After failing to kill Isshiki Otsutsuki, Koji awakened this shinjutsu ability. This power allowed him to foresee every future possibility that could arise from an action.

He puts an example in front of the protagonist by telling him about the future outcomes that were avoided, like the death of his father, Naruto. That made the protagonist believe Kashin Koji, and he even thanked him for believing him, which was where the problems arose from Koji's behavior.

Boruto's claim as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the chapter, Koji's behavior toward the protagonist was very transparent, something unlikely of a skilled shinobi. Moreover, his thanking the protagonist seemed very skeptical.

The connection between Koji's Ten Directions shinjutsu technique and the starting scene of the series where the protagonist and Kawaki fight also adds to the weird behavior of Koji. After the conversation between the protagonist and Koji, the former claimed that he would never let a future arrive where he and Kawaki clashed.

However, things were pretty different according to the starting scene of the series because the two still clashed even though the protagonist had Koji on his side. It could mean that Koji is hiding something from the protagonist when he revealed his Ten Directions powers.

Koji as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

That could be related to his new mission after he failed to kill Isshiki Otsutsuki. Although nothing can be said about what this mission could be, it would be centered around making sure that the protagonist and Kawaki collide in the future.

While that wouldn't make him a spy from the antagonists of the series, these actions could be necessary for a safe future that Koji couldn't tell the protagonist when he saved him.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback