Kashin Koji may be controlling more than Boruto fans think

Kashin Koji remains one of the most enigmatic characters in the Boruto saga. Ever since his introduction in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he has skirted the line between good and evil. His acts of villainy range from kidnapping children for experiments to killing Ao, a former ninja of the Hidden Mist. However, Kashin Koji has also had heroic moments in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with instances like his attacking Jigen.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, his role is somewhat different. He seemingly takes a clearly defined stance to be good, which can be attributed to him unlocking Shibai Otsutsuki's ability to see the future. Kashin Koji has always claimed to do what's best for Shinobi, and his actions in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex aseem to be proof of that. Furthermore, his coming to Boruto's aid already pays dividends in the ninja's battle with the Shinju.

The problem with Kashin Koji, however, lies in the air of mystery around him. Even when he says he wants to defend the ninja world, he doesn't make the most apparent strides to protect it. He also appears to be manipulating the events of Boruto Two Blue Vortex to a high level, as everyone in the series seems to be moving to his tunes.

Here is why Kashin Koji's prescience might be him manipulating the ninja world.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the author’s opinion. It may contain spoilers.

Why Kashin Koji might be deliberately controlling the whole ninja world in Boruto

Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kashin Koji positions himself as someone solely interested in saving the ninja world by any means necessary. His ability, prescience, also gives him insight into many timelines, but there is a caveat to this ability. Since the future is constantly changing, nothing Kashin Koji sees is certain. However, Kashin Koji sees the information about the future as inflexible.

He uses singularity as the reason why he doesn't tell more people about the future, but here lies the issue: if essential Konoha Shinobi like Shikamaru, Sakura, and Konohamaru become singularities, the future will remain within his grasp.

Whether Kashin Koji likes it or not, multiple possibilities emerge with every action. In Two Blue Vortex, he mentioned seeing a world where Isshiki succeeded in his plans to revive the ten tails, but fans don't see that world. With no external action, Naruto defeats Isshiki by entering Baryon mode. This is a future he didn't foresee or one that he saw and kept under wraps as he wanted a different outcome.

Shibai Otsutsuki might be using Kashin Koji's body (Image via Shueisha)

Kashin Koji's timing of his actions also seems convenient. Since the future is constantly changing, knowing the exact time to change things seems suspicious. Kashin Koji doesn't have Eida's Omnipotence to watch things unfold in real-time. So, when observing the future, how does he know which one corroborates with current events?

There may be one answer, which might be that he is a clone of Otsutsuki Shibai. Although Kashin Koji claims to be a clone of Jiraiya, his style of coldly dealing with issues is a far cry from the perverted sage of Konoha. Kashin Koji desires to control, and every action he has shown in Boruto lends credibility to that claim.

He attacks Jigen, conveniently doesn't die, and still manages to cause enough harm to Isshiki. This leads to Jigen's battle with Naruto, where he is beaten by the Hokage. There is also Eida's ability of Omnipotence. The ability should work on everyone in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, except the Otsutsuki, but the future Kashin Koji sees is not rewritten, which is improbable.

Code, who is a pseudo-Otsutsuki, has his memories rewritten, and Amado, despite seeing the modifications he made on Kawaki, still struggles to maintain a grasp on reality. Kashin Koji, however, stays committed to his plans and somehow overcomes the power of Omnipotence, which he claims affected him.

There's also the trail that the Shinju have been following. It always feels like they are years behind, and while this can be attributed to Omnipotence, it is also proof that Kashin Koji still disregards the lives of others. He knows Gaara is going to be in mortal danger and that Shinki will get turned into a Claw grime, but he still lets it happen without interfering.

Final thoughts

Kashin Koji's knowledge of Orochimaru's lair is another part of Narutoverse that isn't spoken about. How does a clone who was formed after the days of Orochimaru's notoriety know about those hideouts?

There is also Kashin Koji's facial reaction when certain actions unfold. For example, when he looks at the young Uzumaki talking about how he plans not to kill his adopted brother, his race remains stoic, but beneath all the stoicism, viewers will notice his disapproval. This makes Kashin Koji prone to error because of bias and shows his need to control outcomes.

