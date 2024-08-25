Kashin Koji's ability to see the future in Boruto Two Blue Vortex creates a major plot armor problem

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 has come out, where there was a revelation that Kashin Koji could see multiple futures, setting up the possibility of a multiverse in the franchise. While it was a major shock within the community, it also presents a major plot armor problem, as it can lessen the danger the characters involved could face.

Many fans have praised the direction Boruto Two Blue Vortex has taken after the time skip, but there's no denying that this recent development could have issues. It basically gives the protagonist and his possible allies too much knowledge of what's going to happen, making the upcoming challenges less daring and complicated, which is something the story doesn't need at the moment.

This article contains spoilers for the series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex faces a major stakes issue with the recent Kashin Koji ability

Kashin Koji's Jippo ability has led to a lot of speculations about how far he could go with that and the level of reach he has with it.

Furthermore, it also establishes the possibility of a multiverse and the different scenarios that could play out in a story, which is something that might not be the best course of action for the series at the moment.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex was praised for raising the quality of the manga with the time-skip. While the general perception continues to be positive, there's no denying that Kashin Koji's ability to see the future could be problematic in terms of stakes. That's because this character can now see how certain events are going to play out in the manga, removing a lot of the tension.

If Boruto and some of his allies are aware of what's going to happen next, it means they could come up with a solution. Furthermore, it removes stakes in the series, which is something that doesn't influence the story positively.

What could happen in the next chapters?

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There have been speculations, particularly on Reddit, that Kashin Koji could rescue the protagonist in the upcoming Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapters.

While that's difficult to gauge at the moment, the most recent chapter highlighted this character's relevance and how that's going to be a major element in the upcoming events.

There's also the element of the Shinju clones and how the chapter showed that there could be more of them, elevating the threat level that the main characters are facing.

Furthermore, now that Boruto has been taken in by the Hidden Leaf Village authorities, there's also the possibility of a clash with certain characters, like Kawaki, in the coming chapters.

Final thoughts

The introduction in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 of Kashin Koji being able to see multiple futures could be a problem for the series. It could make things a bit easier for Boruto and his friends, lowering the stakes in the manga.

