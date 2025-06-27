Kawaki might be misguided in Boruto Two Blue Vortex but he is still a family man

Kawaki’s role in Boruto Two Blue Vortex is an entire 180 degrees from the person fans got to know in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. When many started the Boruto saga, they expected Kawaki to be an all-out villain— a bit like how Madara and Orochimaru were. His character arc has surprised fans of Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, his character was an orphan who wanted to repay the kindness that was meted out to him by Naruto. This meant Kawaki would go out of his way to ensure the safety and well-being of his host family. When the harmful effects of Otsutsuki came to the fore, Kawaki’s attitude changed.

His obsession with Naruto led him to kidnap the Hokage and his wife, and then try and commit familicide. He would later turn Konoha against Boruto by telling them that he had murdered the Hokage.

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex, his hate for the Otsutsuki in Boruto would not change as he would try to attack the young Uzumaki. Despite all the venom he mustered to attack Boruto, he shelved that aside to protect Himawari, and that shows who Kawaki is at his core— a family man.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Kawaki is still a family man in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Kawaki impaling Jura in Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Kawaki’s actions from Boruto Naruto Next Generations to Boruto Two Blue Vortex have reeked of one thing: evil. He approached Boruto in Boruto Two Blue Vortex without any empathy that the young Uzumaki accorded him when he entered Konoha as an illegal alien. Boruto’s predicament stems from Momoshiki implanting his Karma on him, and since then, he has been controlled by the Otsutsuki.

Kawaki hates Otsutsuki in general due to him being abused at the hands of one, and this hate has extended to Boruto, whose predicament is not his fault or in his control. Kawaki’s actions have led fans to view his character without any sort of nuance, but Kawaki’s actions have never been truly malevolent.

Kawaki is obsessed with Naruto (Image via Shueisha)

It can be argued that every action that Kawaki has taken in the series is due to the love he has for Naruto, and that love for the Hokage has also spread to an urge to take care of Konoha.

Kawaki is so laser-focused on protecting the Hokage and his interests that he would take out anything that impedes him from performing his tasks. When he attacks Sarada, he does not hate her— he just wants to eliminate a threat to something Naruto loves.

Further proof of Kawaki's love for family is apparent at various points in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. He shrinks Code’s claw marks all over Konoha, and he also constantly fights the Claw Grimes. When he finds out Jura is about to harm Himawari, he races to save her without any hesitation. He also does the same for Boruto and defends him against Jura in the Sunagakure arc.

Final thoughts

One could argue that Kawaki’s actions are rooted in some sort of twisted obsession with Naruto, but it can’t be denied that he cares about Naruto’s family deeply. He does not see himself as a part of the family, but as a quasi-protector. This is why he would protect the immediate family first from any danger before addressing what he hates the most— Otsutsuki.

