5 Naruto Characters Who’d Be a Better Hokage Than Shikamaru (& 5 Who’d Be Worse)

Even in a world of extremely capable ninjas, not many Naruto characters boast the brainpower and intelligence Shikamaru Nara has. His strategic and calculated way of thinking makes him an indispensable advisor to Naruto Uzumaki. However, with Naruto’s absence from the Village, Shikamaru found himself thrust into the role of the Eighth Hokage.

Despite his commendable leadership skills, other Naruto characters may be more suitable for the job, such as Kashin Koji. Some are less suitable too - no one is trusting Orochimaru enough for this, just yet.

Here’s a deeper look at five Naruto characters who would potentially be better Hokage than Shikamaru, along with five that would most likely not lead the Leaf Village as successfully as him.

Disclaimer: This list contains spoilers for the Naruto and Boruto series. It solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Naruto characters who could replace Shikamaru

1) Kashin Koji

Kashin Koji is one of the most suitable Naruto characters that could take over as Hokage. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Jiraiya might have lacked some of the seriousness needed to be a Hokage, Kashin Koji operates with cold-hearted efficiency and has the tactical abilities required by a Hokage in times of crisis. He excels in combat, even being acknowledged as a fearsome opponent by Kakashi, the Sixth Hokage.

This proves that he could defend the Village when necessary. While he can seem untrustworthy considering his former position as a Kara member, his knowledge of ninja warfare and politics could allow him to lead the Village effectively.

2) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Konohamaru has more reason to be the Hokage than other Naruto characters. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With his lineage as the grandson of the Third Hokage, Konohamaru has always aspired to lead the Leaf Village. Having trained under Naruto and inheriting Jiraiya’s Will of Fire, he is more of a worthy successor to the role than many other Naruto characters.

While his strength may not match up to his ambitions just yet, he could surpass Shikamaru as a leader for the Leaf Village if given the time to refine his skills and strategy. His morals, willpower, and dedication to the people of the Hidden Leaf, as well as his position as an experienced Jonin leader, make him a solid choice for Hokage.

3) Sarada Uchiha

Sarada brings the most hope for the Leaf Village's future, out of the Naruto characters in this list. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sarada is a powerhouse character who wields the intelligence of her mother, Sakura, and the tactical mind and innate skills of the Uchiha Clan. She has actively pursued the title of Hokage, while Shikamaru only took it out of necessity.

Her more than evident leadership abilities, coupled with immense battle awareness granted to her by her Sharingan, also solidify her potential as a Hokage in the future. Sarada forges her path as a leader for peace and prosperity in the world, just as any great Hokage would.

4) Kakashi Hatake

The Copy Ninja Kakashi could effectively return to the mantle. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Needless to say, not many ninjas in the Leaf Village are as capable as Kakashi Hatake. Just as the Third Hokage took over leadership after the Nine-Tails attack and the Fourth Hokage's demise, Kakashi could very well resume his position as the Sixth Hokage. His experience, battle prowess, and knowledge of the political landscape of the Village all trump Shikamaru's.

While Shikamaru is more suited to an advisory role, Kakashi has the strength, along with decades of experience working for the Hidden Leaf. His reputation as the 'Copy Ninja' also commands respect from many other nations, making him one of the safest Naruto characters to replace Shikamaru with.

5) Mitsuki

Mitsuki is young, calm, and collected, making him a decent replacement. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mitsuki, Orochimaru’s synthetic son, is nothing like his father. His calm and composed demeanor, his superhuman strength, and his unwavering loyalty to the Hidden Leaf Village are more than enough to show his worth as a potential Hokage.

Putting aside his controversial origins, Mitsuki has shown that he is intelligent, fair, and can adapt to different situations. Not to mention, as Orochimaru’s son, he has enhanced strength and regeneration, which along with Sage Mode, makes him one of the strongest of his generation.

5 Naruto characters who would probably be worse

1) Orochimaru

The untrustworthy genius, Orochimaru, isn't off the hook yet in the eyes of many Naruto characters. (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Orochimaru may have reformed, but he remains morally ambiguous simply due to his history of staging attacks on the Hidden Leaf. As one of the three Sannins and one of the sharpest, most fearsome Naruto characters from the Hidden Leaf, he is undoubtedly a capable ninja.

However, none of that could erase the inhumane experiments and betrayals he has committed in the past. It would not be easy for the Village to trust him, especially when there is always a risk that he would use the position of Hokage to further his agenda rather than protect the Village and its people.

2) Boruto Uzumaki

There are safer Naruto characters to replace Shikamaru with than the reckless prodigy, Boruto Uzumaki. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While being the titular character of the current series as well as the son of a Hokage, Boruto has immense potential but lacks the mindset (as of now) to be a Hokage himself. He is impulsive and reckless, holding quite a disdain for authority.

He openly rejects following in Naruto’s footsteps, opting instead to find his own path. He might be a strong fighter, but Boruto lacks the patience, leadership, and drive to be a more suitable choice than Shikamaru as a Hokage.

3) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba might be an underdog, but there are better Naruto characters for the role. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kiba has declared that he aims to be Hokage, but he is not known to be a strategic thinker. He is a capable Shinobi, however, he is not the smartest or the most rational of the Naruto characters from his Village. This is proven time and time again through the course of the series.

Especially not enough to handle the Leaf Village’s complex political landscape. Kiba’s overconfidence and rash decision-making would probably lead to disasters in the long run, making him a far worse option for Hokage than Shikamaru.

4) Shikadai Nara

Shikadai Nara is an unmotivated genius, with the potential to be one of the smartest Naruto characters. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikadai, Shikamaru’s son, has definitely inherited his father’s intelligence. Unfortunately, he also inherited his father’s laziness and hasn’t yet displayed a sense of responsibility. His talent is undeniable but to be a good Hokage is to be dedicated and ambitious.

Given his young age and careless attitude, he would likely shirk the duties involved. Unless he is shown to grow and rise as a leader, Shikadai will not make for as good of a Hokage as his father or the other Naruto characters in this list.

5) Sai

Sai is one of the more socially inept Naruto characters. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sai has shown his growth throughout the series, evolving significantly, but what holds him back from being a better Hokage than Shikamaru is his lack of social skills. His awkward personality and lack of charisma make him a poor choice, all things considered.

Sai has shown to be perceptive and skilled at fighting as an ex-ANBU operative, but he struggles to connect to other Naruto characters easily. Social skills are arguably as important as fighting when one is Hokage.

Final thoughts

Shikamaru fulfills the role of Naruto's right-hand man, regardless of whether he wants to or not. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Being Hokage is not an easy feat. Shikamaru is doing a solid job holding things together, but Naruto characters like Konohamaru, Sarada, and Kawaki could arguably surpass him in time. Meanwhile, there are characters like Orochimaru, Boruto, and Kiba who miss crucial factors that go into being a reliable Hokage.

A good Hokage requires a balance of strength, leadership, and diplomacy. It is a responsibility, a burden, and not everyone can do it well. Shikamaru might not be one of the strongest Naruto characters here, not by a long shot, but his unparalleled strategic mind keeps the Leaf Village stable, for now.

