Kawaki's Kokugan could start a new dojutsu lineage in Boruto

The Boruto saga’s lore runs far and deep, and as the manga progresses, the theories might never cease. While the Boruto saga might exist in the Narutoverse, the systems that the previous series, Naruto, ran by are no longer applicable. The changes in the present series can be attributed to the Otsutsuki, the ancient parasitic series from which all jutsu owe their origins.

Ad

The entire Naruto series had only one Otsutsuki, Kaguya, but Boruto has shown three. Isshiki, Momoshiki, and Kinshiki were Otsutsuki who came from outer space, while Code, Kawaki, and Boruto are Earth-made Otsutsuki by virtue of Karma.

Due to Karma’s lasting effects, Earth has gone through some major changes. One of them is the emergence of the Shinju. The Shinju are creatures born from the Ten-Tails, as a result of Code manipulating their bodies.

Ad

Trending

Another change that has occurred is the probable birth of a new Dojutsu. The origin of Dojutsu in the Shinobi world can be traced back to Kaguya. Now that there is an Otsutsuki with human origins and with a Dojutsu—Kawaki, it won’t be surprising to see his offspring inherit that ability. Keep reading to find out how Kawaki’s Kokugan might birth a new Dojutsu lineage in Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Ad

How Kawaki’s Kokugan could birth the newest dojutsu lineage in Boruto?

Kawaki using the Kokugan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

All Dojutsu can be traced back to the Otsutsuki. If one were to rewatch the entire Naruto series, they would see that Kaguya had the Rinnesharingan and the Byakugan. When Kaguya fell in love with a human and had children for him, the future generations would go on to inherit versions of that Dojutsu. Hagoromo would inherit the Rinnegan and Hamura, the Byakugan.

Ad

However, Naruto didn’t show viewers the possibility of other Dojutsu in its canon story. The Boruto saga, on the other hand, has shown that the Otsutsuki have a variety of Dojutsu at their disposal. Eida has the Senringan which is able to see any event that has happened, and Isshiki has the Kokugan with its overpowered ability, the Sukunahikona.

These abilities that solely belonged to the Otsutsuki now have a chance of spreading on Earth, especially the Kokugan, and it is due to its user being human. While Kawaki is human by birth, due to the process Isshiki (Jigen) put him through, he is now an Otsutsuki. Otsutsuki are able to give their Karma to other species and resurrect through their bodies, and they can reproduce.

Ad

That's how Kaguya introduced chakra to the world. She had children for a human, and those children also gave birth to the future generations subsequently. The descendants of Kaguya’s union are now the Senju Clan, the Uzumaki Clan, the Hyuga Clan, and the Uchiha clan. Kawaki having children could birth a new clan with the Kokugan.

Final thoughts

While Kawaki’s descendants will inherit the Kokugan, there is a chance that the ability will get watered down as time passes. This can be seen throughout Naruto, as many powers lose their efficacy over time. A good example is Kimimaro’s bone ability, which stemmed from Otsutsuki Kaguya. But, by the time it was used in Naruto, the ability was elite Jonin level at best.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More