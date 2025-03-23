Konohamaru is all but guaranteed to fail vs Matsuri in Boruto (& it's obvious why)

Since the Sunagakure arc began in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, no character has had their name constantly mentioned like Konohamaru. Since Shikamaru put the Jonin at the center of the mission to recover Gaara and Shinki, he has taken very interesting steps. These steps are the root of the increased dislike that fans have for him.

Konohamaru’s role in the Sunagakure arc was to deceive Matsuri. This meant he was meant to play along to the whims of the Shinju and make her happy, but Konohamaru doesn’t do that. He refuses to be called a name of endearment by Matsuri and this aggravates her. As Matsuri is about to devour him, he manipulates her to stop but halts before killing her. Konohamaru's failure to kill Matsuri might be the signal that their battle is indefinitely postponed.

However, this is not the first time a battle in the Boruto Saga has been postponed indefinitely. Many fights have had abrupt conclusions and this one won’t be any different. The best continuation to this battle will be one where the two characters have grown more and one where Team 10 is involved. Here is why this battle was doomed to fail from the beginning and how a rematch is best for the story.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Why the Konohamaru vs Matsuri battle was doomed to fail in the Boruto Saga

Konohamaru manipulating Matsuri in Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

At first, most fans assumed the Sunagakure arc would only have one battle. Their expectation was a battle between Ryu and the Shinobi, which wasn’t meant to start early. It was meant to involve a lot of subterfuge and take advantage of the Shinju’s infantile minds, but the plan was spoiled and a full-blown battle took place.

In Konohamaru’s case, something similar took place, he refused to let Matsuri call him the name that Moegi called him and this led the Shinju to be furious. She pinned Konohamaru and was hellbent on consuming him. What stopped her were her tears and Konohamaru deceiving her. As Konohamaru’s about to finish the deed, Matsuri calls him like Moegi did, giving Matsuri time to counter.

Chapter 20 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex ends with both characters damaged and from the way things are, the two characters might walk away from this fight. Konohamaru will walk away from this fight due to his internal conflict and the same could be said for Matsuri. The two characters are unsure of who they are at the moment.

Konohamaru has so many unresolved conflicts in Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konohamaru is still reeling from the effect of Eida’s Omnipotence and he can tell something is amiss. From Boruto's use of the Rasengan to Kawaki’s actions, he can subtly tell that things are not the same. To top it off, one of his closest friends and a potential love interest, Moegi, has been consumed by a Divine Tree. Konohamaru wants to get his friend back, but it comes at a cost. The cost is his morals, as Konohamaru sees Matsuri as a person and finds it difficult to hurt her.

Matsuri on the other hand is a newly formed Shinju and judging from the events of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, she hasn’t existed for up to a month. The Shinju are creatures built on a pre-existing template, while they have the skills of their source material(ninja), they don’t have the experience. That lack of experience is why Matsuri can’t handle her emotions and why she can’t consume Konohamaru. Konohamaru and Matsuri aren’t fully resolved to enter this battle, hence why it is due for a rematch.

Final thoughts

The best outcome for the story going forward will have to be a rematch between Matsuri and Konohamaru. Hopefully, the two characters would have sorted out their inner struggles and would fight without anything holding them back.

Another element that will make this battle more compelling is the introduction of Team 10. It will be a full circle moment and a nod to a similar battle that unfolded in Naruto Shippuden.

