Konosuba season 3 episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Konosuba season 3 episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo MX as well as other local television networks. The episode, which will also be simulcast globally, is available to stream on Crunchyroll as well.

The upcoming episode will most likely focus on the highly anticipated meeting between Satou Kazuma and Princess Iris. He received a formal invitation from the Royal Family to have dinner while Kazuma narrated his heroic exploits to the Princess. Given Kazuma and his crew’s behavior, fans can expect a couple of feisty exchanges during the meeting.

Konosuba season 3 episode 2 release date and time

Kazuma as seen in the anime series (Image via Drive and Studio Deen)

As mentioned earlier, Konosuba season 3 episode 2 is slated to release on April 17, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode's time slot ensures that most of the world's population can watch it on the aforementioned date. There will be a few exceptions owing to the difference in time zones.

The release times for various regions, along with the respective time zones, are mentioned below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Wednesday April 17, 2024 Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday April 17, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Wednesday April 17, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Wednesday April 17, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm Wednesday April 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday April 17, 2024 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Wednesday April 17, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Thursday April 18, 2024

Where to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 2?

Expand Tweet

All the episodes of season 3 will be available to watch on Tokyo MX. Japanese viewers can also watch the episodes on other television channels such as Sun TV, BS 11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and AT-X. However, the release dates and times will vary depending on the channel. With that said, Tokyo MX is ideal since the episode will be available on this channel first.

Tokyo MX will broadcast Konosuba season 3 episode 2 on April 17 at 11:30 pm JST. Sun TV, BS 11, and KBS Kyoto Air will broadcast the episode on April 18 at 1 am JST. TV Aichi will broadcast the episode on April 18 at 1:30 am JST, while AT-X will air it on April 18 at 9 pm JST.

Global audiences can watch Konosuba season 3 episode 2 on Crunchyroll. Fans will have to avail of the platform’s paid services in order to access the platform’s catalog.

A brief recap of Konosuba season 3 episode 1

Expand Tweet

Episode 1 of the series sets the tone for the entire season. Fans were happy to see Kazuma bicker with his crew. As usual, Megumin’s temper got the better of her, prompting her to use the Explosion spell for something that was completely unnecessary. Kazuma thought that the fame and money he’d receive for killing the Devil Army’s generals would have helped him marry someone. However, it seems like bad luck and his inept crew will continue to follow him.

There was a brief moment where Megumin held Kazuma’s hands, which hinted at a potential romantic interest between the two. After a few bouts of nervous attacks, he was going to say something romantic, only to find Megumin falling asleep. Kazuma also considered becoming a monk, but it’s unlikely that someone with his personality could become one.

After a somewhat successful mission, the crew returned home, only to discover that the money-making mallet had been stolen on the way. However, the episode ended on a good note since Kazuma received a dinner invitation from the Royal Family, since the Princess wanted to hear about his heroic tales over a meal.

What to expect in Konosuba season 3 episode 2?

Megumin, Aqua, and Darkness as seen in the anime series (Image via Drive and Studio Deen)

Konosuba season 3 episode 2 will surely focus on the meeting between Kazuma and Iris, the First Princess. Because Kazuma, Megumin, and Aqua aren't particularly adept at formal social gatherings, the interaction will undoubtedly result in some amusing moments. They could potentially say something that is considered unparliamentary by those of royal blood.

Darkness, being the only one of royal descent in the group, will lead the conversation and ensure that no one’s head gets cut off.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Konosuba season 3 reveals new key visual ahead of premiere

10 best anime to watch if you like KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Konosuba season 3 confirms April 2024 release with first trailer

Konosuba season 3 episode 1: Megumin's feelings for Kazuma teased as he receives a royal summons