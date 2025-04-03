Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The series will follow a sci-fi romance plot set in Kowloon Walled City. Episode 1 will focus on introducing the entire city of Kowloon alongside the main characters, Kudou and Kujirai.

The romance plot will take center stage in the first few episodes, eventually transitioning into a story that combines romance, sci-fi, and mystery elements. Fans wanting to experience the story can read the manga, which has been translated into English up to Volume 9.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1.

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1: Release date and time

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 will be released on April 5, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The series will be one of the few romance and sci-fi anime airing during the Spring 2025 season. The story will mainly focus on Kujirai and Kudo’s tumultuous romance, while simultaneously exploring the eerie sci-fi elements of simulation alongside the lost city of Kowloon.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 10:00 am Saturday April 5, 2025 Pacific Time 07:00 am Saturday April 5, 2025 British Summer Time 03:00 pm Saturday April 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:00 pm Saturday April 5, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Sunday

April 6, 2025 India Standard Time 07:30 pm Saturday April 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Saturday April 5, 2025

Where to watch Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1?

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 will be broadcast on the TV Tokyo network, with subsequent episodes released every Saturday. The episode will also be available for streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video for Japanese audiences.

For english-speaking audiences, the episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and BiliBili.

Everything to know about Kowloon Generic Romance

Kudou and Kujirai as shown in the anime (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Kowloon Generic Romance anime will directly adapt the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Jun Mayuzuki. The series started serialization in November 2019 and is currently ongoing, with a total of 95 chapters compiled across 11 individual volumes.

The series is being animated by ARVO Animation, which previously animated A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special season 1, as well as the We Never Learn series. The anime will have a total of 13 episodes, with Yoshiaki Iwasaki serving as the director, while Yoshiko Takemoto serves as the chief animation director.

Xiaohei as shown in the anime (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Reiko Kujirai will be voiced by Haruka Shiraishi, who previously voiced Raniya from The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World and Sara from Mushoku Tensei. Tomokazu Sugita, the voice of Himejima Gyomei from Demon Slayer, will be voicing Hajime Kudou.

Miyuki Hebinuma will be voiced by Ryōtarō Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya from the Bleach series, while Sayumi Suzushiro, the voice of Nijika from Bocchi the Rock, will voice Xiaohei.

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1: What to expect?

Kowloon Generic Romance episode 1 will take on a relaxed tone, emulating the slice-of-life genre and introducing the various key players and themes involved in the walled city of Kowloon.

The sci-fi elements will remain in the background for the first few episodes, and will gradually be introduced with each passing episode.

