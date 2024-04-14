Laid-Back Camp season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Laid-Back Camp season 3 has been well received amongst the anime fandom, despite it facing a complete staff change, following its premiere on April 4, 2024, at 11 PM JST. The first two seasons of this series were produced by animation studio C-station, with the third being animated by Studio 8bit. Season 3 would see Rin Shimura and Nadeshiko Kagamihara return for more camping adventures.

Just like its previous seasons, Laid-Back Camp season 3 has 1-cour, comprising 12 episodes, as revealed by the official X account of the anime series. It is released every Thursday in most parts of the world, but the timezones vary.

How many episodes will Laid-Back Camp season 3 have?

Laid-Back Camp season 3 will air 12 episodes based on its DVD and Blu-ray set releases. The series will be distributed across three-volume sets, each with a bonus animation episode special to the Blu-ray and DVD release.

As mentioned earlier, the series premiered on April 4, 2024, at 11 PM JST, and so far, only two episodes have been released. The third episode of Laid-Back Camp season 3 is set to be released on April 18, 2024.

Although the release day is the same for most of the time zones, including Japan, the time zones vary according to the region. For that purpose, fans can look at the full release schedule of Laid-Back Camp season 3 as mentioned below, according to PDT (Pacific Daylight Time), BST (British Standard Time), and IST (Indian Standard Time):

Episodes Date Release Timings(PDT | BST | IST) 1 (Released) April 4, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 2 (Released) April 11, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 3 April 18, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 4 April 25, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 5 May 2, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 6 May 9, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 7 May 16, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 8 May 23, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 9 May 30, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 10 June 6, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 11 June 13, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM 12 June 20, 2024 7 AM | 3 PM | 7:30 PM

The release schedule of Laid-Back Camp season 3 mentioned above could vary based on the announcements made by the animation studio or the production team.

Where to watch Laid-Back Camp season 3

Nadeshiko holding a big cutter as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Season 3 of Laid-Back Camp is available to Japanese viewers via AT-X, Tokyo MX, and a variety of other channels.

For global fans, the show is available to stream on Crunchyroll. It can also be streamed on the YouTube channel of Ani-One Asia and its related channels.

Synopsis of the anime

Rin as seen in the anime (Image via Studio 8bit)

Laid-back Camp is a slice-of-life anime series centered around Shima Rin, a high school girl who is obsessed with camping and likes to partake in this activity even in chilly weather. One day, while she was enjoying her day at a campsite, Rin encountered a girl lying in the middle of the road.

Rin felt uneasy around her, so she decided to ignore her and continue her pleasant experience at the campsite. Unfortunately, this girl crawled near RIn's tent and demanded food with a growling stomach. Rin was kind enough to offer her a bowl of instant ramen, and the girl ate it like it was the most delicious she had ever had. They began talking, and the girl revealed her name, Nadeshiko.

Nadeshiko (left) and Ena (right) as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Her family had just shifted from another prefecture to Rin's locality, and she got lost while exploring the new place, thus leading to the current situation. Nadeshiko showed interest in camping and recommended engaging in this hobby together. Rin had always been a solo camper, so she declined.

Season 2 of the series followed Rin getting used to group camping as she enjoyed a trip to the Izu camping site alongside Nadeshiko, Ena (Rin's old friend), and some unknown faces. In Season 3, fans could see the girls going on more group camping trips, with the ultimate goal of making Rin realize that group camping is always better than solo camping.

