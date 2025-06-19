Latest One Piece chapter explains why Nusjuro had to block Zoro in Egghead

In One Piece, the highest-ranking figures of the World Government are virtually immortal, having been granted the supernatural ability to recover from any injury, no matter how lethal. The Holy Knights are now using this unsettling power to advance their mission on Elbaph, but the Five Elders, the mightiest Celestial Dragons at the direct service of Imu-sama, were the first to showcase their immortality.

During the Egghead Arc, the Five Elders relied on their unearthly resilience. Seeing no need to actively defend themselves, they didn’t bother to dodge or block the attacks coming from Jewelry Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma, the Straw Hats, and the Giant Warrior Pirates. The Elders knew that their instantaneous regeneration would render their foes’ efforts futile. However, one moment broke this pattern.

When Roronoa Zoro unleashed a Haki-imbued attack at him, Saint V. Nusjuro unexpectedly chose to parry the incoming strike, rather than endure it passively as he and his fellow Elders did throughout the rest of the Egghead Incident. One Piece chapter 1152 offers a subtle yet pivotal insight into the hidden meaning of this scene, revealing why Nusjuro’s choice to defend against Zoro was not random.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1152.

One Piece chapter 1152 clarifies that Nusjuro reacted to Zoro's powerful Conqueror's Haki

A decision in contrast to the Gorosei's actions on Egghead

Nusjuro sensed Zoro's power (Image via Shueisha)

On Egghead, the Five Elders exploited their immortality to the maximum, taking full advantage of it to fight like zombies. With chilling arrogance, they let their opponents strike them without bothering to defend themselves. They took every attack and immediately regenerated, their bodies unscathed.

Fans witnessed the Elders being maimed by Brook, having holes blasted through their bodies by Franky, being kicked in the face by Sanji, being blown away by Atlas, being crushed by a barrage of punches from Luffy, being pummeled by Bartholomew Kuma, and being decapitated by Dorry and Brogy. Yet, the Five Elders dismissed these ferocious attempts as minor annoyances, meaningless in front of their regeneration.

Like his fellow Elders, Saint V. Nusjuro trusted in his regenerative abilities, reveling in them to mock his opponents. He recovered without any damage when Sanji kicked him and even when Atlas obliterated his upper body. But when Zoro attacked him, Nusjuro’s demeanor shifted. For some reason, he didn’t let Zoro hit him the way he did the others.

Zoro and Nusjuro's intense confrontation (Image via Shueisha)

After overpowering the group composed of Sanji, Bonney, Franky, and some Giants, Nusjuro sped past Jinbe, who was carrying Zoro, and targeted the Straw Hat crew’s Thousand Sunny. Just as Nusjuro was about to strike the Sunny with a powerful slash, Jinbe used a special technique to throw Zoro into the air so that the swordsman could reach Nusjuro before the latter could destroy their ship.

Zoro attacked Nusjuro with Restful Paradise Rashomon, a Haki-enhanced Two Sword Style technique. Breaking from the usual passive behavior that he and the other Elders showed, Nusjuro decided to counter Zoro’s attack instead of enduring it passively to regenerate later. He used his own Haki-imbued sword to block the incoming blow.

Then, Zoro and Nusjuro engaged in a fierce Haki clash, their power perfectly matched. The two swordsmen collided their weapons, generating massive sparks of black lightning all around until they repelled each other. The power struggle ended in a draw, with both warriors being hurled back, each acknowledging the other as a wielder of a Kitetsu-type sword.

Nusjuro realized that Zoro could threaten his regeneration

Expand Tweet

Scopper Gaban’s revelation in the latest manga chapter, One Piece chapter 1152, now clarifies why Nusjuro felt compelled to defend himself against Zoro’s attack. Gaban explained that the flawless regeneration wielded by the Holy Knights and the Five Elders, which makes them seemingly invincible, can be vanquished by those who possess high-level Conqueror’s Haki.

Gaban also advised Luffy that he should improve his Color of Conqueror to do so. This suggests that Luffy’s inability to harm the Elders on Egghead resulted from the fact that his Conqueror’s Haki just wasn’t good enough. Zoro, however, may possess a more precocious affinity for this power, even though he isn’t fully conscious of it yet.

Zoro's Haki feats in One Piece are impressive (Image via Shueisha)

Zoro is a confirmed user of Conqueror’s Haki and can even use the advanced version of this Haki type, an all-powerful ability that lets him coat his body, weapons, and techniques with the Color of Conqueror. Now, Nusjuro’s reaction to Zoro in Egghead is clear: the Elder sensed the potent Conqueror’s Haki imbued in Zoro’s attack and realized it could overcome his regeneration.

Whether Zoro could defeat Nusjuro outright or not, the Elder acknowledged the green-haired swordsman as a threat serious enough to require a different approach. This is a recurring theme in One Piece, where characters with unique physical traits tend to only defend against attacks that could genuinely injure them.

Gaban stopped Sommers from regenerating, but only temporarily (Image via Shueisha)

For example, Logia users often ignore characters unable to use Haki. Similarly, Kaido and Big Mom dismissed opponents lacking the means to truly damage them. Now, the pattern continues with the Five Elders and the Holy Knights reveling in their immortality.

To be fair, even when Gaban struck a Holy Knight, Saint Sommers, with a formidable Haki-imbued attack, Sommers didn’t die even though his body was cut in half. Sommers couldn’t regenerate as usual, but he still survived the normally lethal injury. A few moments later, Sommers managed to reattach his body, though he struggled and felt pain to do so.

Perhaps, the overall power of the attacker could dictate whether regeneration is merely disrupted or entirely shut down. Nevertheless, it’s awe-inspiring that Zoro is already strong enough to match someone as powerful as Nusjuro, one of the mightiest antagonists in One Piece, even threatening to overcome his immortality.

A Nusjuro vs Zoro rematch would be amazing (Image via Shueisha)

This feat emphasizes Zoro’s exceptional Conqueror’s Haki talent, which was initially foreshadowed when Monet was paralyzed in fear—like Ryokugyu in front of Shanks—and Queen got intimidated. Later, Kaido and King openly acknowledged Zoro’s Color of Conqueror. Upon becoming able to coat himself with Conqueror’s Haki, something that only the absolute strongest One Piece characters can do, Zoro reached new heights of power.

Being set to surpass figures like “Dark King” Rayleigh, the right-hand man of Gol D. Roger; Dracule Mihawk, the current World’s Strongest Swordsman; and even “Sword God” Ryuma, Zoro will push his limits to improve even further, fueled by his own personal ambition and the steadfast commitment to support Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat crew.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marimo John Frajs Marimo John Frajs, a.k.a. "Mario," has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda for about 2 years. He is passionate about writing and has been fascinated by the animanga world since a very long time, and pursued this role as it seamlessly combines both of his interest areas. He is currently pursuing a degree in Law Studies and also has previous copywriting experience.



When reporting on any series, he strives to stick to facts and maintains objectivity, and believes in drawing conclusions only based on hardcore facts. He also only writes about topics he is knowledgeable about to ensure he produces insightful content.



Mario admires Cristiano Ronaldo and appreciates his commitment and dedication to his career. When not immersed in the animanga world, he loves staying active outdoors and working out in his free time. Know More