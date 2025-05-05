Lazarus episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 6 is all set to be released on May 12, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV and other local television networks to watch the broadcast of the latest episode. Additionally, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Toonami and Adult Swim.

The latest episode focused on the bait they had set for a hacker, who might have a connection with Skinner. They attempted to lure out Skinner by creating a fake event that launched the cure for the disease caused by Hapna.

While the episode didn’t have long action sequences, the fight choreography was quite enjoyable to watch. Here’s everything you need to know about Lazarus episode 6 ahead of its release.

Lazarus episode 6 release date and time

Popcorn Wizard, the hacker as seen in the latest episode (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned earlier, Lazarus episode 6 is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Lazarus episode 6, along with the respective time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6:45 am Monday May 12, 2025 Central Standard Time 8:45 am Monday May 12, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:45 am Monday May 12, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2:45 pm Monday May 12, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:45 pm Monday May 12, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Monday May 12, 2025 Philippine Time 10:45 pm Monday May 12, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:15 am Tuesday May 13, 2025

Where to watch Lazarus episode 6?

Fans residing in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 6 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time.

However, Animax will commence broadcasting the episode much later in the month of May, at 10 pm JST. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.

A brief recap of Lazarus episode 5

The episode began with Elaina locating the hacker who tried to contact Dr. Skinner. Despite the security measures, Axel Gilberto managed to get past the defences and force his target to deactivate it. Following that, they attempted to ask their target about Skinner’s whereabouts. Unfortunately, he wasn’t aware of it, and they decided to craft a plan to lure Skinner out.

That’s when the Lazarus squad decided to create a private event, inviting the brightest minds in the field of science. This event was supposed to reveal the new “cure”, when in fact all they had was saline and a GPS tracker. Unfortunately, this didn’t lure out Skinner. He assigned another hacker to extract information remotely. However, this hacker proved to be far too smart for Elaina to handle.

Unfortunately, this tactic didn’t work, and they couldn’t nab the hacker in question either. Time is slipping away, and it doesn’t seem like the team is making much headway. The episode ended on a cliffhanger since it seemed like Elaina had a trick up her sleeve.

What to expect in Lazarus episode 6?

Based on what was shown in the recent episode, Elaina should be the center of attention in the next one. Despite her defeat to the hacker, she seemed positive and determined.

Given her calculative nature, there’s a chance that she found another lead to find Dr. Skinner. Therefore, fans can expect her to receive a good chunk of the screen time and perhaps get some insight into her backstory as well.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

