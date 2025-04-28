Lazarus episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lazarus episode 5 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV and other local television networks to watch the broadcast of the latest episode. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Toonami and Adult Swim.

The recent episode focused on the identity of Dr. 909, a renowned hacker. The Lazarus squad believed the hacker in question had ties to Dr. Skinner. However, this lead wasn’t as fruitful as they hoped. Here’s everything one needs to know about Lazarus episode 5 ahead of its release.

Lazarus episode 5 release date and time

Christine as seen in the latest episode of the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, Lazarus episode 5 is slated to release on May 5, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Despite the time zone differences, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Lazarus episode 5, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6:45 am Monday May 5, 2025 Central Standard Time 8:45 am Monday May 5, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:45 am Monday May 5, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2:45 pm Monday May 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:45 pm Monday May 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Monday May 5, 2025 Philippine Time 10:45 pm Monday May 5, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:15 am Tuesday May 6, 2025

Where to watch Lazarus episode 5?

Fans residing in Japan can watch Lazarus episode 5 on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, TV Aichi, Hokkaido TV, TV Setouchi, and TV Kyushu Broadcasting. These platforms will broadcast the episode on the aforementioned date and time. However, Animax will commence broadcasting the episode much later in May, at 10 pm JST. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the latest episodes on Toonami and Adult Swim.

A brief recap of Lazarus episode 4

The episode began with Elaina locating the whereabouts of Dr. 909, the prominent hacker posed to have ties with Dr. Skinner. Furthermore, he was connected to another investor known for his obnoxiously loud personality. He owned a club and abused Hapna while hosting parties and getting involved with various women. The team could attend the party and get close to the investor. During the mission, Elaina informed managed to uncover the identity of Dr. 909.

Dr. 909 was none other than Visionary, the DJ invited to play at the investor’s party. After a brief chase, Axel and his team managed to corner the duo. They realized the duo in question wasn’t connected to Dr. Skinner at the time. However, Visionary had sensitive information that could provide them with another lead to Dr. Skinner. It will be interesting to see the new lead, given that humanity only has 26 days to find his location and survive.

What to expect in Lazarus episode 5?

Fans can expect the Lazarus squad to pursue another lead. Given the caliber of each member, they should be able to get one step closer to Dr. Skinner. There is a chance episode 5 will uncover the details of the sensitive information retrieved from Visionary, who was known as Dr. 909. Dr. Skinner had plenty of help to get off the grid in such a manner. The squad should be able to get in touch with someone who knows of Dr. Skinner’s location.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

