Logia Awakenings may be One Piece's most powerful once introduced, and how they change the user shows why

While One Piece’s power system has been flushed out greatly in both Devil Fruits and Haki throughout the series thus far, Logia Awakenings have eluded the series’ action thus far. While Zoan- and Paramecia-type Devil Fruits have gotten a heavy focus on how their heightened abilities function, Logia Awakenings have yet to even be discussed in series, let alone shown.

Although fans are confident that series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda will introduce them before One Piece’s end, many are anxious to see and learn exactly what powers they grant. Likewise, it’s been one of the most popularly theorized on subjects since Awakenings were initially introduced in the Impel Down arc, and expanded on in Dressrosa and Wano.

However, the latest idea making the rounds in the online One Piece community is one of the most unique yet, as it takes inspiration from the Paramecia-type Awakenings already seen. If correct, it could prove powerful enough to make characters like Admiral Kizaru Blackbeard, and other Logia users nearly impossible to defeat.

One Piece’s Logia Awakenings could see Logia users become and control every occurrence of their element

To best preface this latest idea on One Piece’s Logia Awakenings, it makes the most sense to first address Paramecia-type Awakenings. In Paramecia-type Devil Fruits, their Awakening allows them to begin affecting their environments as well as their own bodies. Law’s Op-Op Fruit, Doflamingo’s String-String Fruit, and Kid’s Magnet-Magnet Fruit have all shown how this works in practice.

However, a key difference between Paramecia- and Logia-type Devil Fruits is how they change the user’s body. Whereas Paramecia-type Fruits give the user qualities or powers of a certain object, property, or concept, Logia-type users see their body fully become an element. For example, Ace and Sabo’s Flame-Flame Fruit allowed their bodies to become literal flames rather than just generating or exuding fire.

With this in mind, the latest idea on Logia Awakenings from the One Piece fandom is that a Logia user is able to become the concept of whatever element they are. For example, an Awakened Fire-Fire Fruit user could see every natural occurrence of fire become an extension of their will and body. They could control all naturally occurring instances of the element in an area, using these instances to teleport, clone themselves, or even split up their consciousness.

This would make them effectively immortal, and fit with the presentation of Logia-type Devil Fruits as being the ultimate kind of Devil Fruit to wield. However, there would still be a weakness in their original or main body becoming a sort of core which is vulnerable to attacks. This would include Haki-infused attacks, as well as the use of seawater or Sea Prism Stone. While still difficult to achieve, it nevertheless provides an avenue to victory against such a powerful ability.

While this may seem difficult to believe, Oda may have already set this up via the introduction of Admiral Ryokugyu and his fighting debut as seen at the Wano arc’s end. During the fight, Ryokugyu used his Woods-Woods Fruit to essentially plant and regenerate himself as he needed to heal.

With Ryokugyu’s Devil Fruit being a Logia-type, it’s extremely likely that this was at least alluding to what Logia Awakenings will do, if not outright confirming Ryokugyu as an Awakened user. However, this is all still speculative as of this article’s writing, with Oda yet to comment on Logia Awakenings in the mainline series in any significant way but sure to do so by the series’ end.

