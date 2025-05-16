Luffy likely will get the final Road Poneglyph in Elbaph (& One Piece's latest Skypiea callback is why)

As the post-time skip portion of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece series has progressed, the Skypiea Arc has been continuously proven one of its most narratively significant. From Gol D. Roger’s message on Shandora’s Poneglyph to foreshadowing for Sun God Nika and Monkey D. Luffy’s true Devil Fruit, it’s clearly the basis of many significant plot points.

However, the latest callback to the Skypiea Arc in One Piece chapter 1148 may be the most significant yet for what it suggests to be hiding in the country of Elbaph. It’s extremely likely that Oda is setting up the reveal of the final Road Poneglyph, which will likely be given to the Straw Hats by one of two allies they have on Elbaph.

One Piece chapter 1148 equating Elbaph to Shandora teases the final Road Poneglyph as soon to come

In One Piece chapter 1148, Saint Shepherd Sommers of the Holy Knights finally communicates the group’s commands directly to Elbaph’s leaders. He orders the Walrus Academy and the library burnt down, also emphasizing the need for all literature within both to be destroyed. He even explains that this is due to him truly wanting to destroy the country’s “culture” and “history.” However, this will also result in the last of Ohara’s Void Century research being destroyed.

This situation is likewise eerily similar to the fate Shandora is said to have faced during the Void Century in the Skypiea Arc. While exploring the city’s ruins in chapter 272, Nico Robin comments that “[Shandora’s] books were all burned, and the city’s history was erased” by their attackers. She concludes likewise that “the Golden City of Shandora was ruined in the service of protecting the Poneglyph.”

This is a very clear connection to what Sommers is demanding in One Piece chapter 1148, intending to erase Elbaph’s history and culture by destroying their literature and history. Whereas Shandora protected the Poneglyph, what Elbaph is trying to protect instead houses Ohara’s Void Century research, which is recorded from the Poneglyphs themselves. However, this connection may also speak to what Elbaph is truly hiding, that being the final Road Poneglyph.

While the true identity of the Man Marked by Flames has yet to be revealed, two of the most widely agreed upon choices are Scopper Gaban and Jaguar D. Saul. Coincidentally, each of them are present on Elbaph during the Elbaph Arc, and are allies to the Straw Hat Pirates via deep connections to the crew. With this in mind, it’s likely that Oda is mirroring Shandora’s destruction to set up Monkey D. Luffy and his crew getting the final Road Poneglyph.

One argument against this could be that the Man Marked by Flames is rumored to sail on a black ship, whereas Gaban and Saul are based in Elbaph. However, it’s possible that this information is outdated, and one of the two simply settled down in Elbaph with the Road Poneglyph after years of sailing. This would also explain why there are no true leads on the Man Marked by Flames anymore, as his historic modus operandi is no longer accurate.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1148's parallel with Shandora's destruction suggests it harbors more Void Century information than just Ohara's legacy (Image via Toei Animation)

While speculative, Oda’s penchant for parallels and narrative callbacks heavily suggests that this is his intention with the Holy Knights’ specific demands. The fact that the Elbaph Arc takes place in the Final Saga further suggests that, one way or another, the arc will at least set up the final Road Poneglyph’s appearance. However, it seems more likely than not that fans will see Monkey D. Luffy acquire the last piece of Laugh Tale’s navigational puzzle before the arc ends.

