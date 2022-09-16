Lycoris Recoil episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The end of Chisato and Takina’s journey may be near, with the release of Lycoris Recoil episode 12 fast approaching. The series has put everything in place to give fans an amazing season one finale in just a couple of days. Majima has achieved his objective of destroying the D.A. and the Lycoris agents, so now it is up to our heroines to take him down once and for all.

Last week’s episode focused on Chisato trying to save Yoshi from Majima, while Takina made one of the hardest choices of her life. Lycoris Recoil episode 12, titled Nature versus nurture, will show fans the showdown between the green-haired terrorist and our heroines inside the place where it all began, the old radio tower. Continue reading to learn more about the release of this week’s episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Lycoris Recoil anime series.

Chisato and Takina will team up one last time to stop Majima in Lycoris Recoil episode 12

When will the episode come out and where can you see it?

Lycoris Recoil episode 12 is scheduled to be released this Saturday, September 17, at around 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV Networks, to later be released online for international fans to enjoy. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone:

Pacific Daylight time – 9:00 am, September 17

Central Daylight time – 11:00 am, September 17

Eastern Daylight time – 12:00 am, September 17

British Summer time – 5:00 pm, September 17

Central European Summer time– 6:00 pm, September 17

Indian Standard time – 9:30 pm, September 17

Philippine time – 12:00 am, September 17

Australian Central Daylight time – 2:00 am, September 17

Fans who want to see Lycoris Recoil episode 12 as soon as it comes out in their country can do so via Crunchyroll. This is the official streaming service for the series, and we encourage fans to use it, as doing so supports its official release. If you want to see all the episodes of the show before the final battle, you can find them on this same platform.

What to expect from Lycoris Recoil episode 12?

Majima and Chisato as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Takina’s arrival entirely changed the playing field in Chisato’s favor at the end of the last episode. Chisato was completely helpless against the green-haired terrorist without any kind of light to help her avoid his attacks. Thankfully, she now has both the ability to see her opponent, as well as Takina, who will stop at nothing until Majima is down.

Lycoris Recoil episode 12 is almost certain to cover the final battle between our heroines and the deranged villain. However, fans still need to consider that Yoshimatsu may not be one of Majima’s victims, which means he could join the fight at any moment. The man has consistently tried to get Chisato to kill her enemies, and this could be the perfect opportunity to force her to do so.

Chisato and Takina will face their toughest opponent (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The episode will most likely also focus on Japan’s reaction after learning about the existence of the D.A. and the Lycoris agents. We already had a small glimpse of what could happen, with a man shooting one of the girls after hearing what Majima had to say.

What happened in Lycoris Recoil episode 11?





#LycorisRecoil #リコリコ Okay, this scene in the end of Episode 11 was the best scene whole episode, and all the episodes so far, easily beating out the flashback of the old Radio Tower Incident. I'd say it's the best whole series but we have 2 more episodes left. Okay, this scene in the end of Episode 11 was the best scene whole episode, and all the episodes so far, easily beating out the flashback of the old Radio Tower Incident. I'd say it's the best whole series but we have 2 more episodes left.#LycorisRecoil #リコリコ https://t.co/MVcRcyjR96

Lycoris Recoil episode 11 started with Chisato and Mika getting ready to find Yoshi to save him from Majima and Robota. As they prepared, Kurumi searched online for a way to save Chisato, as Takina tried to decide if she wanted to continue being a Lycoris agent or help Chisato. Before the black-haired girl made their move against Majima, Takina deflected to save her friend.

With Takina gone, the rest of her teammates climbed up the new radio tower, where they were ambushed by vacuum robots that contained bombs. As this was happening, Chisato was fighting the green-haired man inside the old radio tower where they first met. The episode ended with Takina arriving to save Chisato from the terrorist.

To find out what happens to the two heroines, check out Lycoris Recoil episode 12 that is scheduled to be released this Saturday, September 17.

