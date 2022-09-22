Lycoris Recoil episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chisato and Majima’s final battle will soon occur when Lycoris Recoil episode 13 is released later this week. The series has finally reached its first season finale, which promises to be captivating for all fans. This will be the last time our heroines will fight Majima unless a second season for the show gets announced in the coming weeks.

Last week’s episode focused on Takina and Chisato joining forces again to defeat Majima and save the Lycoris from being killed. Lycoris Recoil episode 13 will give fans a final battle between Chisato and Majima inside Tokyo’s new radio tower. It will also reveal what will happen to the heart of our blonde heroine. Continue reading to learn more about this episode’s release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Lycoris Recoil anime series.

How will Takina return to help Chisato in Lycoris Recoil episode 13?

When will the episode come out? Where can you watch it?

Chisato and Takina as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil episode 13 is scheduled for release on Saturday, September 24, at around 11:30 pm JST on Japanese TV Networks. International fans will have to wait for a while before the episode becomes available in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 9:00 am, September 24th

Central Daylight time – 11:00 am, September 24th

Eastern Daylight time – 12:00 am, September 24th

British Summer time – 5:00 pm, September 24th

Central European Summer time– 6:00 pm, September 24th

Indian Standard time – 9:30 pm, September 24th

Philippine time – 12:00 am, September 24th

Australian Central Daylight time – 2:00 am, September 24th

The episode will be available for streaming via Crunchyroll, the only official platform for the series. Fans are encouraged to use it, directly supporting the show’s official release. If you want to learn about the events that led to Lycoris Recoil episode 13, you can do so via the above-mentioned streaming service, as it contains all previous episodes of the series.

What can fans expect from Lycoris Recoil episode 13?

Will Chisato survive Lycoris Recoil episaode 13? (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Last week’s episode ended in one of the most stress-inducing cliffhangers the series has given fans since its beginning. After Takina and Chisato defeated Majima in the old radio tower, fans believed the green-haired man would no longer be a threat to our heroines. Sadly, Majima never stays down for long, as proven by his surprise appearance at the end of episode 12.

The terrorist and Chisato are alone inside the new radio tower, without anyone who can interfere with their battle. Without a doubt, Takina will try to find a way to return to her blonde friend’s side, although fans do not know how she will accomplish this. Nonetheless, we must also consider that Majima may no longer be trying to end Chisato in Lycoris Recoil episode 13.

Majima and Chisato fighting (Image via A-1 Pictures)

During the last confrontation, the terrorist could have killed Chisato at any point, as she was completely defenseless without light. In previous episodes, the two have acted like old friends, bonding over movies and their status as Alan children. While they will likely end up fighting, there is a slim chance of Majima not wanting to kill the girl anymore.

What happened in episode 12?

Chisato, Takina, and Kurumi in a helicopter (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil episode 12 started with Chisato and Takina fighting together to defeat Majima as quickly as possible. With the terrorist restrained, the girls started looking for Yoshimatsu, who revealed he was working with Majima to force Chisato to kill someone. The girl refused to end someone’s life, even after Yoshi told her that she would die if she did not comply.

After defeating Yoshi, our heroines were picked up by Kurumi, who told them about their new mission. They needed to save the surviving Lycoris from being killed by the Lilybell, the male counterpart of the D.A. special agents. The girls successfully saved their former comrades and started heading to the exit, but not before Majima tricked Chisato into staying with him inside the building.

