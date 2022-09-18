Lycoris Recoil episode 12: Majima’s plans are foiled and Lyco Reco café saves the Lycoris agents

The fight against Majima continued with the release of Lycoris Recoil episode 12. The stakes for this episode were higher than ever, with all of Japan going against Chisato, Takina, and the rest of the Lycoris agents. Even the people they thought they could trust ended up being enemies in disguise.

Last week’s episode focused on Chisato fighting Majima alone inside the old radio tower, while Takina left the D.A. agency behind to save her friend. Lycoris Recoil episode 12, titled Nature versus nurture, dealt with the aftermath of Yoshi’s betrayal and the incident with the new radio tower. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of this week’s adventure.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Lycoris Recoil episode 12.

Yoshi put Chisato to the test in Lycoris Recoil episode 12

What happened in the last episode?

Chisato and Mika prepared to go save Yoshi, while Takina and the D.A. were getting ready to kill Majima. Kurumi found out that Yoshimatsu had a replacement for Chisato’s artificial heart. Takina realized Majima was tricking Chisato, so she left the D.A. to help her friend.

Majima is defeated

Lycoris Recoil Episode 12 started with Chisato talking with Takina about Majima’s superhuman hearing. The green-haired man tried to attack the girls from the shadows once more, but Chisato managed to overpower him. Using his sensitive ears to her advantage, Chisato fired two shots near Majima’s ears, incapacitating the criminal. With the terrorist apprehended, the girls were able to rest.

Elsewhere, the D.A. director was informed about Takina capturing Majima. Sadly, before she was able to order her team to go kill the criminal, one of Japan’s governmental officials arrived to inform her that all the Lycoris agents would have to be disposed of, as they were compromised.

Back in the old radio tower, Chisato finally found Yoshimatsu, who was waiting for her on top of the building. The girl immediately asked the man if he was all right, to which Yoshi assured her he was. Chisato's joy was short-lived, however, as Yoshi revealed that this was all a ruse to get Chisato to kill someone.

Chisato’s test

Lycoris Recoil episode 12 continued with Yoshimatsu revealing to Chisato that he only saved her because of her talent. The blonde girl’s superhuman sight and outstanding fighting skills made her the perfect killing machine. Chisato kept refusing to kill, as she only wanted to save people like Yoshi did for her when she was a child.

Yoshimatsu tried to kill Chisato, prompting Takina to enter the room and threaten the man. Takina told the Alan Institute member that she was only interested in the second artificial heart he was carrying around in his briefcase. After hearing the black-haired girl’s words Yoshi revealed that the new heart had been implanted in his chest.

If Chisato wanted to keep on living, she would have to kill him. Finally realizing her purpose, the kind-hearted girl was unable to kill the person she considered a father, so Takina tried to kill Yoshi herself. Seconds before Takina succeeded, Chisato stopped her, telling her to leave Yoshimatsu alone.

Out of nowhere, a knife landed right between the two girls, thrown by Yoshi’s assistant, Himegama. Without hesitation, the woman attacked Takina, sending her flying through a window. Yoshi told Chisato to use her gun—which was loaded with real ammunition this time—if she wanted to save her friend.

Radio Tower Shooting

Lycoris Recoil episode 12 went on to show Takina and Himegama fighting on a steel beam that was hanging from the old radio tower. The older woman was several times more skilled than Takina, which allowed her to push the girl over the edge. The Lycoris agent barely managed to hang onto the edge of the beam to keep from falling.

Seeing her friend in danger, Chisato jumped down onto the beam, taking Himegama down in seconds. Sadly, this was not enough to save Takina, as Yoshimatsu started shooting at the girls from inside the building. Without any other option, Chisato had to shoot the man who saved her. Takina was finally able to climb up the beam once again.

The blonde girl entered the radio tower to talk with her father figure. She told Yoshimatsu that she would never resort to killing, as that was not who she was. Chisato thanked the man, as his artificial heart gave her the time to find the people who were precious to her.

Himegama entered the tower seconds after the pair finished talking, with Takina hot on her trail. Chisato had to prevent her best friend from killing Yoshi since Takina was determined to obtain his heart for Chisato. In the end, the blonde girl was capable of calming her partner, telling her she was not going to be happy if Yoshi had to die for her.

A new request

Lycoris Recoil episode 12 continued with Kurumi picking up our heroines in a helicopter. The young hacker informed her friends about a new mission: saving the Lycoris agents from the D.A. and the Lilybell boys. Chisato remembered the time in which the male counterpart of the Lycoris tried to kill her for deflecting.

Far from there, inside the radio tower, Fuki and her squad were waiting for the surviving Lycoris members to join them on the upper floors. Outside, a helicopter with all the Lilybell agents inside was heading towards the radio tower. The boys were informed that their mission was to kill all the surviving Lycoris agents.

Back inside the building, Fuki noticed something that seemed strange about the orders they were given. The brunette told her teammates to take the surviving girls away from the building. She asked Sakura to accompany her to the control room, telling her only the two of them would be inside the tower when the D.A. arrived.

Lyco Reco café to the rescue

Lycoris Recoil episode 12 went on to show Kurumi telling her friends how to kick Robota out of the new radio tower’s transmission system. The small girl created a virus that would destroy the robotic hacker’s original one. Chisato was excited about the possibility of saving her friend, although Takina looked worried about the safety of the blonde girl.

The episode took viewers inside the radio tower, where the surviving Lycoris agents were evacuating the building. As this was happening, Fuki and Sakura were getting rid of the remaining lackeys Majima left behind. Unfortunately, they had to fight against two massive men, who completely overpowered them.

Before the terrorists had the chance to kill the girls, Takina and Chisato arrived to save them. The blonde informed Fuki and her team about the arrival of the Lilybell agents. Despite Kurumi’s best efforts to keep the surviving girls alive, the boy soldiers were getting closer, so the hacker asked Chisato to hurry up with her plan.

Chisato and the rest of the girls were having trouble finding a USB port that would give Kurumi control of the tower. Luckily, they were able to find one at the last moment, giving the small hacker the chance to kick Robota out of the radio tower’s operating system. Kurumi told the police about Robota’s location, finally getting rid of the hacker.

The Lycoris social experiment

Lycoris Recoil episode 12 continued after Kurumi gave control of the radio tower back to the D.A. The secret organization quickly aired a message announcing that everything that happened inside the radio tower was nothing more than a publicity stunt for a new attraction called the Lycoris Crisis. Due to this, the Lilybell agents were told to retreat.

Chisato and her group were finally able to slow down for a bit, walking around the radio tower without worries. The blonde told Fuki that there was a possibility she would end up being transferred to Lyco Reco café, as she broke the rules during her mission. Chisato told Fuki that in case she was transferred, she could use her uniform, implying she would be dead by then.

The girls entered the elevator to leave the tower behind when, suddenly, Chisato’s bag was thrown in front of them. Lycoris Recoil Episode 12 ended with Chisato exiting the elevator just as Majima started shooting her friends to force them to retreat, leaving the green-haired man alone with the blonde.

Final thoughts

Just as fans had theorized last week, Majima’s plan was nothing more than Yoshimatsu’s last-ditch attempt to force Chisato to kill. The latter proved how heartless his quest to bring talent to the world could be, going as far as to call his own adoptive daughter a doll. Thankfully, Chisato found a way to turn the situation around without having to resort to killing.

Lycoris Recoil episode 12 was extremely tense, with each scene making fans pray for the safety of our heroines. Although the Lycoris program and the girls who are a part of it are safe, Chisato is once again at the mercy of Majima. Yet, this time, they talked to each other like old friends, seeing as Chisato had no malice when she greeted the green-haired man.

Next week will mark the end of this first season of the show. Likely, Majima is not trying to kill Chisato anymore and he will help her survive. Nevertheless, we will have to wait until the preview of episode 13 is released to see what awaits fans once the season finale is aired.

