"We are not the weed police" - Video featuring NBA player's candid conversation with police comes out, topics include LaMelo Ball and marijuana

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball became a topic of conversation between NBA player Montrezl Harrell and the police prior to his recent drug possession bust. Prior to being charged with possession of marijuana, a recent video showed Harrell talking shop with the cops and discussing league matters.

Montrezl Harrell has gained some degree of infamy in the offseason due to his recent drug scandal. After being busted for possession of three pounds of marijuana, the former Hornets big man found himself in a patch of trouble with law enforcement.

Although Harrell and his friends were initially detained on suspicion of possession of marijuana, the two parties engaged in a half-an-hour discussion about the NBA. A video of this was recently obtained and shared by TMZ Sports.

In the video, Montrezl Harrell can be heard talking about several topics to obtain an insider's view on the NBA. Harrell was also asked about rising Hornets star LaMelo Ball:

"He's a cool person. I mean, regular kid. At the end of the day, people got to understand he's a kid. They see the money he makes, you know what I'm saying...He's never really-was in like a full-out structural program."

To this point, one of the cops also expressed that LaMelo's father LaVar Ball "messed him up." Harrell didn't necessarily agree with this statement.

Shortly after, the Hornets big man was asked to leave the vehicle at which the cops found the bag of marijuana. While Harrell initially denied possession, the cops calmed the player and his friend down by saying:

"We are not the weed police."

Harrell was then asked more questions about the league and different aspects of the NBA.

The cops eventually took the bag and put it in their car. They also issued a citation to Harrell and his friend for trafficking marijuana. However, Harrell managed to put an end to the case after agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors.

He has agreed to plead guilty and will see his charges reduced and will receive a conditional discharge in 12 months.

Harrell has faced some backlash in the media, but he will be ready for the league next season. Having signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, the big man finds himself playing for a title contender.

What is to become of LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets?

LaMelo Ball scans the floor to make a play

The Charlotte Hornets were expected to be quite an exciting team last season. With the electric combination of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges leading the way, the Hornets had the potential to be a solid unit.

However, given the drama surrounding the team in the offseason, the Hornets may continue to be on a downward trend. With Bridges facing felony charges and Harrell leaving the team for Philadelphia, Charlotte is a franchise in disarray.

This tragedy strikes at a rather disappointing time when considering LaMelo Ball's position. Since being selected as an All-Star last season, Ball has made huge strides in developing as a player. The upcoming season is also the last year of his rookie contract.

At this point, Ball may find himself in a rather stagnant position in Charlotte. While players such as Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward offer some promise to stay, LaMelo Ball may not enjoy much success with the side this season.

