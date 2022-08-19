Lycoris Recoil Episode 8: Release date and time, where to see, what to expect, and more

Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 is set to air on Japanese TV networks this Saturday, August 20 at approximately 11:30 pm JST, bringing more adventures for Chisato and Takina to live through. As the series progresses, fans are learning more and more about the enigmatic world our characters live in, as well as what the intriguing Alan Foundation has to do with everything.

Last week, we learned a bit more about Chisato's connections with the Alan Institute and got a glimpse of what her mission might be. This week will continue with the story, seeing as the previews tease that more information about her past will be revealed. Continue reading to learn more about Lycoris Recoil Episode 8’s release, as well as what to expect.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Lycoris Recoil Episode 7. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless otherwise specified.

Will the Lycoris agents answer Majima’s challenge in Lycoris Recoil Episode 8?

Where can you watch the episode?

As previously stated, Chisato and Takina’s adventures in Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 will be first aired on Japanese TV Networks this coming Saturday, August 20th, at around 11:30 pm JST. Shortly after, the episode will be released internationally for fans to enjoy. Below, you will find a table containing the time and date the episode will be released according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 9:00 am, August 20th

Central Daylight time – 11:00 am, August 20th

Eastern Daylight time – 12:00 am, August 20th

British Summer time – 5:00 pm, August 20th

Central European Summer time– 6:00 pm, August 20th

Indian Standard time – 9:30 pm, August 20th

Philippine time – 12:00 am, August 21st

Australian Central Daylight time – 2:00 am, August 21st

Fans of the series will be able to stream Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 via Crunchyroll, the official site for the show. If you want to start watching the series, or just need a reminder of the events that have transpired, you will find all the episodes available on this same streaming platform.

What happened last time?

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 #リコリコ

Lycoris Recoil Episode 7

A more serious tone and with the plot finally picking back up with the second half of the story.

The small comedic moments made it a bit more breathable as the heavy amount of dialogue present revealed many a context. Lycoris Recoil Episode 7A more serious tone and with the plot finally picking back up with the second half of the story.The small comedic moments made it a bit more breathable as the heavy amount of dialogue present revealed many a context. #リコリコ Lycoris Recoil Episode 7A more serious tone and with the plot finally picking back up with the second half of the story.The small comedic moments made it a bit more breathable as the heavy amount of dialogue present revealed many a context. https://t.co/s73QWdln0D

Chisato's past was made more clear in Lycoris Recoil Episode 7 by revealing that Maki, Chisato and Takina’s handler, was the person who asked for Chisato’s artificial heart in the past. This means Chisato has a debt to pay to the Alan Institute, which has to do with her talent for killing. We also learned that Yoshi, a regular at Lyco Reco café and Mika’s past lover, was the one who saved Chisato.

Besides that, we were also witnesses to Majima’s challenge towards the Lycoris agents. The terrorist is apparently also an Alan child, something that the series still has to develop further. Lastly, it was revealed that Robota now has access to the D.A.’s servers.

What can fans expect from Lycoris Recoil Episode 8?

What is the Alan Institute's ultimate goal? (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Now that we know more about Chisato’s past, fans of the series are expecting the show to focus more on the Alan Institute and how it connects with the ongoing events. The preview of Lycoris Recoils Episode 8 teases that this is exactly what will happen, as we see a young Chisato in some scenes.

Fans also want to learn more about Majima’s past and how it relates to Chisato’s. Not only was Majima defeated in the past by Chisato during the radio tower incident, but he is also someone in debt to the Alan Institute.

Yoshi as seen in the show (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, it seems like things might get complicated in Lycoris Recoil Episode 8, considering we can see Takina restraining Chisato during a mission. We will have to wait until the episode comes out to learn exactly how the events of this week’s episode will affect the series moving forward.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora