How to set up Still Slipping Los Santos radio station in GTA Online

As part of GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist update, Rockstar Games added a host of new content to the seven-year-old title.

Apart from the heist, the update includes a series of new features including new vehicles, clothing and even music. Still Slipping Radio is a new radio station included in GTA Online's 1.52 update. However, getting access to it is not that simple.

Players must first repair 10 antennas across the entire map of Los Santos and Blaine County to unlock the radio station and get some sweet rewards.

Setting up Still Slipping Los Santos radio station in GTA Online

To start this task, players must go to the 'J' icon on their map, after which they will receive the following prompt:

"Help with the initial set up of Still Slipping Los Santos baby Locating and preparing all the broken antennas to earn cash, RP and a bonus reward."

Soon after, players will receive a text stating:

"For anyone tuning in, this is Joy Orbison on Still Slipping Los Santos. We're only able to broadcast locally right now but, with your help, we can boost our signal across San Andreas."

GTA Online players must now travel to the following locations to find the aforementioned radio antennas:

Paleto Bay - On the roof of a building

Mount Chiliad - At the tram Station

Grand Senora Station - Rebel Station

Pacific Bluffs - On the roof of Kortz Center

Vinewood Hills - At the building near the Vinewood sign

Sandy Shores - Next to Trevor’s trailer

Burton- Roof of mall, next to two large radio antennas

Vespucci Beach - On a building overlooking the workout area

Cypress Flats - On the roof of a building placed at the center

San Chianski Mountain Range, south of Grapeseed - At a fenced power station

Upon finding and fixing all 10 antennas, players will be greeted with the following text:

"Can't believe it! I've got some final set up to do, but we should be broadcasting to everyone soon. Thanks for your help. We've got some new promo merch at the printers and your name is first on the list."

Players will now have access to the Still Slipping radio station that features over 30 brand new songs from well-known artists like Frank Ocean and more.

An additional GTA $250,000 and 10,000 RP also await players who take the effort to repair all ten antennas.

