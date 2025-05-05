Maebashi Witches episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Maebashi Witches episode 6 is set to release on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 10.30 pm JST. This episode of the original anime from Studio Sunrise will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 and Gunma TV. The latest episode will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The next episode

Maebashi Witches episode 6 release date and time

Choco and Yuina (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 6 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Given the release time, some international viewers will be able to access the episode in the early morning hours, while others may be able to watch it in the afternoon. In certain regions, the episode's release will coincide with the local airing in Japan.

Ad

Trending

Maebashi Witches episode 6 will air in Japan at the following times, based on their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 06:30 am Sunday May 11, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 09:30 am Sunday May 11, 2025 British Summer Time 02:30 pm Sunday May 11, 2025 Central European Summer Time 03:30 pm Sunday May 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 07:00 pm Sunday May 11, 2025 Philippine Time 09:00 pm Sunday May 11, 2025 Japan Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday May 11, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday May 11, 2025

Ad

Where to watch Maebashi Witches episode 6?

Kyoka, Mai, and Yuina (Image via Sunrise)

According to the series' official X account, Maebashi Witches episode 6 will first air on Tokyo MX on May 11, 2025. It will then be available on BS11 approximately two hours later, at 12:30 am on May 12.

Ad

Additionally, the episode will air on Gunma TV on May 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will also be available on Crunchyroll.

For international viewers, the episode will be available on platforms such as Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and many others. However, these platforms require a subscription.

Maebashi Witches episode 5 brief recap

Yua Hosaka (Image via Sunrise)

Titled Is That 70% of 100%?, the episode began with a glimpse of how Yua stumbled upon the magical flower shop. Also, Mai had given her account to her friend, who suddenly began behaving oddly. Back at the flower shop, Yuina and Choco were gushing over Mai's influencer status. The conversation soon panned to the girls finding out about Mai giving Yua her account.

Ad

But she couldn't tell the girls why she had done so. After avoiding the question for a while, Yuina raised a concern— they had fulfilled a customer's wishes but received no MaPo (Magic Points). Here, Keroppe chimed in and explained that they were expecting the wrong thing from their acts, i.e., they need to gain MaPo through performing on stage and fulfilling wishes that way.

Moreover, if the MaPo counter hit 0, the girls would return to normal, meaning they wouldn't be witch apprentices any longer. Instead of getting her down, this explanation seemed to fire up Yuina, who endeavored to rake in more customers. Her energy rubbed off on the other girls as well, but Mai felt a chord strike within her, recalling her childhood days with Yua.

Ad

Azu and Choco (Image via Sunrise)

Elsewhere, Yua was reveling in being in control of Mai's social media account. She was using it as a pad to eventually launch herself as a model. Back at the shop, the magic counter lessened from 1 to 0.7, motivating the girls to go out and attract more customers. Thus, the ones who were there were Yuina, Mia, and Kyoka, while Azu and Choco took care of the shop.

Ad

Outside, the trio of girls had no luck. While they rested, the conversation soon steered towards Mai. Unable to keep it in longer, she let out the truth— she had used the MaPo to vote for Yua in a beauty pageant. Her friend meant a lot to her as she was the one who made Mai's childhood less lonely. Moreover, Mai got into fashion to be able to talk to Yua better, and they were inseperable as children.

Ad

Just then, Yuina spotted Yua smashing her phone. Through Mai's account, her followers had found out that Yua was a fake and began to protest, which Yua couldn't handle. But a few heartfelt words from Mai brought Yua back to the shop and enabled her to allow the flowers of her to bloom. The girls then put up an emphatic performance to grant Yua's wish, but Mai passed out by the end of it.

Ad

She woke up to find that Yua had decided to pursue her own path and do the work herself. Hence, they received no MaPo. However, Mai chose to stay strong, continue her witch training, and see to Yua later.

What to expect from Maebashi Witches episode 6 (speculative)

Yua Hosaka (Image via Sunrise)

Maebashi Witches episode 6 will be titled Chocolate Cake With Whole Round Cake. Since the previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, the next episode will build upon it. Given the title of Maebashi Witches episode 6, the next customers will be related to Choco Mitsumata and her past.

Ad

The series has already glimpsed Azu and Mai's backstories, and it looks like Choco is next in line. They could be sisters of Choco, or even friends, but Choco's character will certainly be expanded upon next.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More