Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6 is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Episode 5, released on April 29, 2025, focused on an odd-spirited away event that is somehow associated with Ofuu and her father, who have been present since episode 4.

Ad

Episode 4 continued the themes established in earlier episodes, introducing new kinds of human-demon relationships. While previous episodes focused on more romantic aspects, episode 4 revealed a much more delicate topic related to familial bonds and loneliness.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6: Release date and time

Ad

Trending

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6 will be released on May 6, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. The episode will unveil the actual mystery surrounding the odd little girl and her involvement in the spirited away case. The detective mystery format will persist for a few more episodes, gradually transitioning into a more action-heavy format toward the latter part of the spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 11:00 am Monday May 5, 2025 Pacific Time 08:00 am Monday May 5, 2025 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Monday May 5, 2025 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Monday May 5, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Tuesday

May 6, 2025 India Standard Time 08:30 pm Monday May 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday May 5, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS. New episodes will air every Tuesday on Japanese television. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix will stream the episode for Japanese audiences, while international viewers can stream it on BiliBili and Ani-One Asia.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5

The mysterious girl as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 5 begins with a mysterious girl singing about her family and how she eventually grew apart before eerily cutting off the song while directly addressing the audience. The episode soon cuts back to the present day, sometime after the events of episode 4, introducing Naotsugu Miura.

Ad

Naotsugu is searching for his older brother, Sadanaga Miura, who was spirited away a few years ago. Oddly enough, no one remembers Sadanaga ever existing, which continues to weigh heavy on Naotsugu's psyche.

Sadanaga Miura and Naotsugu as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Eventually, Ofuu's father learns about Naotsugu's predicament and urges Jinya to assist him in solving the mystery. Though Naotsugu and Jinya are unable to find any clues related to Sadanaga, Naotsugu recalls that he had kept Sadanaga's belongings following his odd disappearance.

Ad

When Naotsugu returns home, Ofuu's father peculiarly produces a Kogai that belonged to Naotsugu Miura, due to him being a samurai directly under the shogunate. Ofuu's father mentions that Naotsugu once handed the Kogai to him for safekeeping. He requests Jinya to return the ornament to Naotsugu since he'll need it. The episode ends with the mysterious girl appearing in an eerie dimension, stating how she no longer has a home to return to.

Ad

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 6, titled Garden of Happiness Part 2, will focus on fully unveiling the mystery around Sadanaga Miura's disappearance. It is hinted that Ofuu's father is somehow involved in the disappearance. Episode 6 will reveal what his actual role is in the entire situation.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More