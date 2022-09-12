Manga News roundup: One Piece sees the return of Boa Hancock, Black Clover reveals Hino Country, and more

One Piece, Black Clover, and many more mangas have given fans numerous enjoyable new chapters this past week. We saw everything from the return of beloved characters to their respective series to the revelation of new lands for our heroes to explore and find adventures in.

To help those fans who were not able to keep up with the latest news, this article will give brief details about the most important scoops from their favorite series and cover everything from the latest chapter of your favorite manga to the newest confirmed release dates for the most popular series.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for various anime and manga series.

One Piece brought Blackbeard back, Black Clover revealed Asta’s new mentor, and many more manga news

One Piece

Boa as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

It was an exciting week for the followers of Eiichiro Oda’s word-famous manga. One of the most popular characters, the former Warlord of the Sea and the current Empress of Amazon Lily Boa Hancock, has finally returned to One Piece in its latest episode. The powerful and beautiful lady had to fight against both the Marines and Blackbeard Pirates, two groups that wanted to capture her.

During the fight between Amazoness and Marines, Blackbeard and his crew arrived to take Boa’s power. The Amazonian queen was aided by Rayleigh, who helped chase Blackbeard and his men away from Amazon Lily but not before taking Koby with them. One Piece Chapter 1059 also revealed Shakky as a former empress of Amazon Lily, a revelation that delighted fans.

The new model of Pacifistas was revealed during One Piece chapter 1059. These new androids look like younger versions of the former Warlords and each possesses abilities similar to the ones of the pirates they resemble.

Black Clover

Asta as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio DLE)

Black Clover fans were intrigued by the mysterious man who saved Asta from his fatal injury back in Chapter 336. Chapter 337 not only confirms the identity of this enigmatic individual, but also revealed the new land Asta will reside in and train for the moment, which is Hino Country.

The man who saved Asta was revealed to be Ryuuya Ryuudou, the Shogun of Hino Country who knew Yami from when they were younger. Followers of the Black Clover manga had been waiting for a long time to see Hino Country introduced to the franchise and were awed by how beautiful the panels of the country looked in the new chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 337 also showed fans the reactions of the Black Bulls’ squad members after learning about Asta being presumed dead. Our hero’s comrades refused to believe their friend was dead and headed out to search for him.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Maki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was also released this week. In the new chapter, fans were able to see Maki return to the battlefield after training with Miyo. Her brief workout session worked wonders, as she was able to dodge and attack Naoya without facing any complication, something that she had failed to do previously.

With the help of Daidou and Miyo, Maki was able to cut Naoya in half, finally taking down his cursed spirit shell. Nonetheless, the human version of Naoya came out of his destroyed cursed body, enraged and ready to fight with his entire might.

Tokyo Revengers

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

This week, Tokyo Revengers gave fans one of the biggest revelations of the entire manga. After months of waiting to learn the identity of the enigmatic second time-leaper, Mikey finally revealed him to be Shinichiro Sano. Mikey’s brother was the first person ever in the series to travel back in time, creating a new timeline to save his little brother from an unknown danger.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268 also revealed that Wakasa was the person who informed Manjiro about his brother’s abilities. The manga still has to explain how people like Kisaki and Hanma knew about this months before either Mikey or Takemichi.

Manga on break

Anya will come back next week (Image via Wit Studio)

This week, several manga series took a quick break to give the authors a chance to rest. Among the manga series that did not release a chapter this week were Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, and Spy X Family.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man also has a anime releasing soon (Image via Studio MAPPA)

This week, mangas like One Piece and Black Clover managed to give fans both mind-blowing revelations and the return of many fan-favorite characters. The stories of our favorite mangas are still developing, with some closer to their end than others. Nonetheless, we should thank the manga authors for the hard work they put behind this week’s chapters.

A few hours are yet to go before a new week of exciting news and chapters begins, and the hype amongst the community can already be felt. We hope that this summary of the most important manga news manages to help fans catch up with One Piece, Black Clover, and their other favorite manga series.

