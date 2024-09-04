"Mappa gonna get u"— Jujutsu Kaisen fan animation of Nobara's return gives MAPPA Studios a run for their money

Jujutsu Kaisen surprised many people with the return of Nobara Kugisaki in recent chapters. Now, a fan has created an animation that shocked social media. It was an adaptation that was very faithful to how her return was displayed in the manga, and some fans claimed that Studio MAPPA would hire the person who made this.

This animation was posted on X by an account named @TheDerpyZz, who has done some work related to Jujutsu Kaisen in the past. Furthermore, it highlights how passionate fans are for author Gege Akutami's series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Opinions expressed here belong to the author and the people quoted.

A Jujutsu Kaisen fan makes an animation of Nobara Kugisaki's return, surprising the community

An X user called @TheDerpyZz has created a fan animation of Nobara Kugisaki's return in the manga and how she used her Cursed Technique, Resonance, to attack one of Ryomen Sukuna's fingers. It is a moment that surprised most manga readers since it seemed that Nobara was already dead.

The fan animation has sparked a wave of reactions, with many praising the creator for being faithful to author Gege Akutami's art style and the added flow and mobility needed to reflect this moment. It is also quite amazing that this little project was done by a single person, again emphasizing the number of independent creators in the anime community.

This also highlights how much of a fan-favorite Nobara is and the impact this moment had on the fandom. This series has become known for having no problems taking the lives of several characters, which is why her return surprised many fans.

Reactions online

Nobara's return was probably one of the most shocking moments in recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga because no one expected her to return at that point in the story. Most people assumed it was too late for her to return, although this also came with some questions and has been a divisive decision for many in the fandom.

Author Gege Akutami has become known for having no problem killing popular characters, as shown by his treatment of Satoru Gojo. Hence, this decision has been quite controversial. However, there is no denying that a considerable number of fans have praised this decision.

"Damn bro you cooked with this," someone said.

"jjk fans the most talented fanbase fr," another person said.

"The animation direction is peak," someone else said.

Be that as it may, Nobara Kugisaki proved pivotal at the eleventh hour against Ryomen Sukuna, giving Yuji Itadori an assist in defeating the King of Curses once and for all. It is a key moment in the series and one that most fans will always remember.

