Nobara was able to affect Sukuna only by using a Binding Vow; Jujutsu Kaisen explained why

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 went viral because of Nobara Kugisaki's return to attack Ryomen Sukuna, although the element of the Binding Vow is something a lot of fans have ignored. It was a line that Utahime mentioned in the chapter and proved to be pivotal for Nobara to attack Sukuna's finger, which is something that was critical for the success of the attack.

The concept of the Binding Vow has proven to be quite flexible in Jujutsu Kaisen and has proven to be fundamental for this moment in this chapter as Nobara made one to hurt Sukuna's finger.

It's worth pointing out because these fingers can withstand any attack with Jujutsu or otherwise, making the said procedure all the more important for the young sorcerer to succeed in this situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 showed Nobara making a Binding Vow for obvious reasons

Nobara came back in chapter 267 (Image via MAPPA).

It's worth pointing out that Sukuna's fingers are not normal and cannot be destroyed by natural means, which is why the sorcerers never tried to tear them apart.

That's why someone of Satoru Gojo's caliber, for example, wasn't able to destroy the fingers and is the main reason why they agreed to Yuji Itadori eating them to get rid of them, even if with the risk of the King of Curses coming back.

However, Utahime mentions in the recently published chapter 267 that the character of Nobara Kugisaki, who came back to the story, made a Binding Vow to apply her Cursed Technique, known as Resonance. The process allows her technique to pass through instead of focusing on passing through, which is a considerable difference.

The jest of it is for Nobara to execute her ability and hurt Sukuna from afar while Sukuna is fighting Yuji Itadori and the remaining sorcerers. However, it's also worth pointing out that the manga didn't explain what Nobara gave in exchange for this Binding Vow, so that's another factor people need to take into account.

The consequences of Nobara's return

Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

There's no denying that the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom was shocked by Nobara's return, especially considering that many thought she was dead.

She presumably died at the hands of Mahito during the Shibuya Incident arc, an itd seemed way too late for the character to return, with this twist being very divisive within the fandom and for a good reason.

Many thought that Nobara came back way too late into the story, and her character was affected by this decision because she lost a lot of time where she could have gotten a lot more development.

Furthermore, author Gege Akutami was praised for a long time for killing off popular characters, and this decision feels like a copout to a certain portion of the fandom.

Final thoughts

Nobara Kugisaki making a Binding Vow for her Cursed Technique to be effective on Sukuna's finger is logical, considering the lore and rules that Jujutsu Kaisen has established.

Furthermore, it also justifies how a much weaker character like her, compared to Sukuna, could be useful at this stage of the manga.

