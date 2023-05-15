MAPPA Stage 2023: List of shows, timings, streaming details and countdown

With the MAPPA Stage 2023 event set to take place later this week, fans of the studio’s smash-hit anime series can’t wait to see what’s in store for them. With some of the studio’s biggest household name series set to appear, it seems to be an exciting weekend for fans of series such as Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen.

While rumors are swirling about what will be announced at the upcoming MAPPA Stage 2023 event, nothing has been confirmed as of this article’s writing. Likewise, with a trustworthy source yet to leak info on the stages and what they’ll announce, it is best to ignore such chatter and patiently wait for the event.

MAPPA Stage 2023 kicks off on May 21 with an exciting lineup of series

List of shows

MAPPA's official tweet giving details on MAPPA Stage 2023

Per the official MAPPA Stage 2023 website, the full list of series set to have some sort of presence at the event is as follows:

Vinland Saga

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Jujutsu Kaisen

Attack on Titan

Chainsaw Man

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Vinland Saga and Hell’s Paradise will likely use their time during the event to focus on their current seasons. While Vinland Saga is in the final stage of its second season, Hell’s Paradise is still early in its inaugural season. Both serve as the only currently airing MAPPA Studio anime series.

The Jujutsu Kaisen stage will likely focus on discussing the second season’s production, with a new trailer or inside look at the upcoming season likely to be seen. The Attack on Titan series will likely have a similar approach, focusing on the first part of its final release stage. The series might tease information or even announce a release date for the final special episode.

A translated tweet by @MAPPA_Info about the upcoming event

The Chainsaw Man anime will almost certainly announce the release date for its second cour, with more than half of the manga’s first part still unadapted. The fact that no release information for the second cour has been announced since the first’s conclusion further suggests that this will be the main topic of discussion for the series.

With the television anime adaptation of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill, fans can anticipate two major possible focuses for the series’ time at MAPPA Stage 2023. The first would be announcing a second sequel season’s production and/or release date. The second would be primarily looking back on the first season's production, likely to pad time for the event overall.

Timings, streaming info, and countdown

The MAPPA Stage 2023 event is set to start on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 3.30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Per the event’s official website, it’s set to end at roughly 9.30 pm JST that same night and will only run for one day. The event will take place in person at Tokyo Garden Theater in Tokyo but can be streamed internationally via MAPPA’s official YouTube channel.

Unfortunately, it seems as though only select stages will be streamed, with the event’s website specifying that “only some distributions will be made” after sharing the streaming URL. In any case, fans have a means of internationally streaming at least a portion of the event, if not the entire thing. The MAPPA Stage 2023 event will begin internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Saturday, May 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 2.30 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

British Summer Time: 7.30 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 2.30 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 3.30 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023

