Mashle chapter 153: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Muscles and Magic has quickly gone on to become one of Shonen Jump's most popular series and the hype for Mashle Chapter 153 is only growing. Written by Hajime Komoto, the series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since January 2020. As of February 2023, the chapters have been compiled into fifteen tankobon volumes. The original premise of a magical school with an underdog protagonist aided the series's popularity.

In contrast to other shonen mangas, it makes an effort to satirize the underdog hero through Mash. Mash, the main character, enrolls at the magic school even though he has no magical abilities because he is determined to show the rest of the world that strength can overcome magic.

With the upcoming anime release of Mashle: Muscles and Magic slated for April 2023, now is a good time to read the manga. The recent revelation in chapter 151 has increased the hype for the next installment, and fans can expect to see Mash return to get back in action.

Mashle chapter 153 will be released on Monday, April 24, 2023

Chapter 153 of Magic and Muscles will be made available on Monday, April 24, 2023, at midnight JST. For the upcoming chapter, the following could be anticipated as tentative release times:

Caribbean Standard Time (CST) - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:00 am

Central Time (Mexico). - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9:00 am

Eastern Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, April 23, 2023, 10:00 am

Indian Standard Time (India) - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Pacific Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, April 23, 2023, 7:00 am

Australian Standard Time (Australia) - Monday, April 24, 2023, at 2:00 am

Mashle: Magic and Muscles chapter 152, which was serialized in the most recent issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, will be available for reading on Viz Media and Manga Plus for free. The anime is set to release in the second week of April.

What to expect from Mashle chapter 153?

Mashle chapter 153 is set to pick up from the climactic moments of its predecessor. It sees Mash's pals continue their attempts to extend Mash's life as much as they can by treating the fatal wound he previously sustained. The villain successfully murdered Mash by extracting his heart from his chest, as had been previously revealed, although Mash resisted accepting any kind of concession.

Nevertheless, it was joked that Mash would return to his life. His allies make their last-ditch efforts in Mashle Chapter 152, which might be fully realized at Mashle Chapter 153 but exhaust their last magic and energy in the process. Since the Mash that returns won't be a pushover, it is reminiscent of Dragon Ball, and he will return to life at full strength.

It's significant that Mash is able to resurrect as the chapter comes to a close because they were out of choices. Mash indicated that the wound in his chest has closed. He is ready to throw some satisfying blows as the last battle goes on by punching Innocent Zero in the face before the villain could respond, in the upcoming Mashle Chapter 153.

Mashle chapter 152 recap

The fight against Innocent Zero is currently in full swing as the villain's demonic form has grown a variety of new abilities the more Mash's pals he eliminates. Therefore, as is customary for manga readers, Mash will return and defeat Innocent Zero in Mashle Chapter 153.

Mash often parodies other shonen heroes, and his ability to come back and defeat a seemingly invincible villain seems to make him an honorable Super Saiyan. The long-drawn-out fights are also reminiscent of the standard shonen tropes. These tropes show the villainous antagonist seems so powerful that no one seems to have a chance to win until the protagonist makes the impossible possible.

