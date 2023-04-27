Mashle chapter 154: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Mashle: Muscles and Magic has quickly gone on to become one of Shonen Jump's most popular series, and the hype for Mashle chapter 154 is only growing. Written by Hajime Komoto, the series has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since January 2020, and as of February 2023, the chapters have been compiled into fifteen tankobon volumes.

The premise of a magical school with an underdog protagonist has significantly increased the series' popularity. In contrast to other shonen mangas, it makes an effort to satirize the underdog hero through Mash, the main character, who enrolls at the magic school even though he has no magical abilities because he is determined to show the rest of the Mashle world that strength can overcome magic.

With the upcoming anime release of Muscles and Magic slated for April 2023, now is a good time to read the manga. The recent revelation in chapter 153 has increased the hype for the next installment, and fans can expect to see Mash return to get back in action.

Mashle chapter 154 will be released on Monday, May 08, 2023

Shonen Jump @shonenjump The Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime is getting fans pumped up! Get bigger gains by reading the manga! We’re making Chapters 1–8 FREE for everyone to read for a week! bit.ly/41LVGI3 The Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime is getting fans pumped up! Get bigger gains by reading the manga! We’re making Chapters 1–8 FREE for everyone to read for a week! bit.ly/41LVGI3 https://t.co/QSdpzUPbrY

Chapter 154 of Magic and Muscles will be made available on Monday, May 8, 2023, at midnight JST. The tentative release times for the upcoming chapter are:

Caribbean Standard Time (CST) - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 10:00 am

Central Time (Mexico). - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 9:00 am

Eastern Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, May 07, 2023, 10:00 am

Indian Standard Time (India) - Sunday, May 07, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Pacific Time (US and Canada) - Sunday, May 07, 2023, 7:00 am

Australian Standard Time (Australia) - Monday, May 08, 2023, at 2:00 am

Magic and Muscles chapter 154, which was serialized in the most recent issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, will be available for reading on Viz Media and Manga Plus for free. The anime is set to release in the second week of April.

What to expect from Muscles and Magic chapter 154?

Khalid @Rm_5aled #MASHLE THE MASHLE ANIME IS SO GOOD THE MASHLE ANIME IS SO GOOD 😭🔥 #MASHLE https://t.co/t9Ctbb3lHq

Chapter 153 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles captures a significant moment in the entire series. With the author introducing fresh and intriguing developments, readers are hooked to the plot. The success of a manga series depends on the inclusion of emotional scenes that give the characters a greater dimension, and the upcoming chapter is expected to pack plenty of it, as Mash has more heartfelt moments of reunions with his friends and former rivals.

As such, it is possible that Mashle chapter 154 might look at Mash's feelings towards Lady Meliadoul and her sacrifice. There is also a cause for concern as to whether certain characters get to have redemption arcs. The chapter might also take a break from the intense action and focus on the dramatic storytelling that readers of Mashle have come to expect despite its humorous scenes.

What happended in chapter 153?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles' most recent chapter, chapter 153, explains that Finn has now realized what Mash has always known -- nothing can stop pure physical strength. A fascinating twist is that the angel-like deity has been so moved by Mash's dedication to training that he has given him some of his strength. The previous chapter also featured a long drawn-out fight against the antagonist.

A few moving passages in this chapter provide depth to the story, such as Mash's feelings towards his upset father after his training with the god-like being. However, halfway through the series, the story had lost the balance between humor and action, turning the story into a dull battle anime. The author has done a tremendous job of achieving that balance now.

