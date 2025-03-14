Momentary Lily episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Momentary Lily episode 12 will premiere on March 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will first be aired on Japanese broadcast networks such as Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and other affiliated channels. The episode will also be available to stream on services like U-NEXT, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll.

Episode 11 revealed the truth behind the premise of Momentary Lily. As it stands, the facility Team Emyu had discovered was one of countless spread throughout the world. They were established by higher beings to study Human life and assist the Wild Hunts with a complicated plan. A revelation about Team Emyu comes to light, and Renge's origins are finally addressed.

Momentary Lily episode 12: Release date and time

Nerine Shirayuki (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 12 is scheduled to air on March 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The series is part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. After its official broadcast on Japan's TV networks, the episode is set to be available for streaming in other parts of the world.

Depending on where viewers are located, the release times for Momentary Lily episode 12 in various parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm

Thursday March 20, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Thursday March 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Thursday March 20, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Thursday March 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Thursday March 20, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Thursday March 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:30 am Friday March 21, 2025

Where to watch Momentary Lily episode 12

Renge Kasumi (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 12 will first air on Tokkyo MX at 11:30 pm on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Japan. It will then be broadcast on channels like Kansai TV, BS Asahi, and AT-X.

Streaming giant Crunchyroll will release the episode three hours after the original airing. Additionally, Momentary Lily episode 12 will be available for streaming on U-NEXT at 12 am JST on Friday, March 21, 2025, and on Amazon Prime the following day, Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Momentary Lily episode 11 brief recap

Hinageshi and Erika (Image via GoHands)

Titled "Kappou Together with that Untouchable Girl," the episode picked up where the previous one left off, with Team Emyu's consciousness being transported to within the system. Outside, the "doppelgangers" expressed concern for them and decided to care for their comatose forms. But back to Team Emyu, they were greeted by an AI that looked like Yuri, thanks to Hinageshi configuring it.

With that set, the girls began questioning the AI. As it stands, there were facilities similar to the one they had found all around the world. Their aim is to assist the Wild Hunts in their mission to erase the more intelligent life forms, i.e., humans. These facilities, once established, began gathering information and secretly learning about the human race.

Once that was complete, these facilities used the gathered information to make copies of their targets. Completely identical but stronger due to a different material composition. They were then released into the world, their origins unknown to them as they lived normally. When the Wild Hunts were activated, these copies would wield Andvari to then wipe out the intelligent race, the humans.

Renge Kasumi (Image via GoHands)

Thus, Team Emyu were actually the copies. But the question yet remained—why were they the ones hunting the Wild Hunts? Because the final bit of the plan was halted. Shocked and angry, Hinageshi ordered the AI to explain further. However, the AI didn't know who the master controller was, given that it was tasked with only managing the facility.

But what it did know was the goal—Higher Being would observe life on different planets under different conditions. If they thrived, the facilities and Wild Hunts would erase them, preserving the culture and world they left behind, tended to by the Rats. However, now, these beings had ceased giving orders, as they themselves were facing something "urgent."

Renge then stood up and asked for an explanation about her situation. So as AI Yuri elaborated, she was the only human in Team Emyu. But she was modified, i.e., thanks to Neri's order to her Andvari to give Renge power, the weapon manifested into her and modified her body to a high degree, making it function like a copy but letting the human side stay intact.

However, for that very reason, her body was dying from the inside and couldn't be stopped. Just then there was a notification that it was being deleted by an autonomous facility, causing AI Yuri to disintegrate. Regaining consciousness, the girls explained the situation to the originals, and Renge ended the episode by strongly expressing a desire to Kappou.

What to expect from Momentary Lily episode 12

Sazanka Yoshino (Image via GoHands)

Momentary Lily episode 12 will begin with Kappou—the information revealed in the last episode was quite a lot to digest. Thus, all the girls needed a meal to settle themselves and look to the next steps. With what they learned, they couldn't back down now, and the Momentary Lily episode 12 will likely feature a round 2 against the powerful Wild Hunt Balor. But it might also witness Renge feeling the effects of her body breaking down in response to Andvari's power.

