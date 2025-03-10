I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 12, the final episode, will be released on March 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. This episode will primarily focus on the climactic showdown between the main cast and the demon army, while Alisha maintains the barrier surrounding Lumilus.
Episode 11 aired on March 8, 2025, and explored Lumilus, which had protected the Philosopher's Stone for many years. Although the settlement was expected to be uncompromised, demons had evidently infiltrated the perimeter, only to be quickly dispatched by Alisha. Episode 12 will depict the final battle between the main cast and the demons.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 12.
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 12: Release date and time
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 12 is set to release at 11 pm JST on Saturday, March 15, 2025. This will be the final episode of the Winter 2025 anime season, and no season 2 has been announced as of now. The streaming times in different time zones are:
Where to watch I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 12?
BS11, Tokyo MX, MT-X, and several Japanese channels will air I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 12. Hulu, Abema, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode for Japanese viewers, while international fans can look forward to it on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.
A brief recap of I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 11
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 11 started with Aria and an entire battalion of adventurers reaching Lumilus, where they were greeted by the chief elf, Elvus. The chief paid his respects to Alisha, who noted they had strengthened their defenses since the last demon attack.
The episode then shifted to Elvus giving the entire party a rundown of their defenses and introducing their new "Amazon Unit " and the new captain of their forces, who turned out to be Aria's mother. Eventually, most of the group was escorted to the neatly hidden Philosopher's Stone, while Alisha stayed vigilant.
Later that night, one of the elves tried to break into the safe containing the Philosopher's Stone, only to be confronted by Alisha. She explained how Vasaago had made the demons' elf disguises nearly perfect, but he couldn't mask the evil intent lurking within them.
The disguised demon eventually fell, prompting Vasaago to launch a full-scale attack on Lumilus at night. The episode ended with the entire village preparing for a full-scale war against the demons.
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 12: What to expect?
I'm an S-Rank Behemoth episode 12 will primarily focus on Lumilus' forces and Aria's party battling the hordes of demons summoned by Vasaago. While Alisha managed to capture the demon that had infiltrated Lumilus, Vasaago's overwhelming confidence still suggests that more demons may be hiding within Lumilus.
Related links-
- Konohamaru's actions further prove why he's not fit to be a Hokage
- Biggest flaw in Kashin Koji's latest plan may be by choice
- Crunchyroll confirms Solo Leveling as the most watched anime of 2024
- Night of the Living Cat anime reveals July 2025 release via 2nd PV
- Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 collaboration officially revealed