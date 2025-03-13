Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll internationally. The same anime episode will be aired on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

The previous episode saw Lena acquire a new "fairy" form by fusing with the mysterious white creature following her. While this power-up allowed her to defeat the Wicked Dragon, Argis managed to run away. Elsewhere, Ivar suggested to Monica that she start travelling with Light.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12 release date and time

Flower Hat as seen in anime (Image via Asahi Production)

According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12 will be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The upcoming episode will be the anime's finale and could be delayed in certain regions due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The twelfth episode of the Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday March 18 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday March 18 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday March 18 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday March 18 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday March 18 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday March 18 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday March 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 19

Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12

Fairy King as seen in anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12 will be available to watch online on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll internationally. The anime episode will be streamed in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The same episode will be aired on local TV networks in Japan, such as MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS Fuji, a week later. In addition, the episode will be available to stream on HULU, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, and others.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 Recap

Light Underwood as seen in anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11, titled Blessing of the Fairies, saw Argos fusing with the Wicked Dragon. This development helped Flower Hat get an idea about Argos's skill. Hence, Argos pushed her and Yuan out of the battlefield.

Moments later, Lena fused with the white creature to attain a new "fairy" form. This form granted Lena a pair of wings and a new sword that allowed her to slay the Wicked Dragon. Unfortunately, Argos managed to run away from the scene.

Elsewhere, Ivar Bolst suggested to her daughter Monica that she leave the town and start traveling with Light Underwood to get a better understanding of the person she was wielding a weapon for.

What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12?

Monica, Ayla, and Light as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

As suggested by the preview for Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 12, the upcoming episode will see the Fairy King appear before Lena, Dratena, Flower Hat, and Yuan. Later, Lena and Dratena will dance together to bring all the people from Athena together.

As per the preview, Lena is also set to speak with Light and Ayla through some device. Following this conversation, Light and Ayla might decide on a rendezvous point to meet up with Lena. Surprisingly, Monica Bolst will also join them on this journey.

