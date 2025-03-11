The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 is slated to be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent channels in Japan, as per the anime's official website. After its broadcast, the episode will be available digitally on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and other services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, the Rentaro Family applied Kusuri's hair-growing drug to get new hairstyles. However, Hahari's hair began to grow uncontrollably, and it eventually enveloped the Earth. In the end, Rentaro Aijo successfully saved Hahari and others from a terrifying situation. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 release date and time

Rentaro Aijo in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As per the anime's official website and the original release schedule, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 will be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. However, due to the differences in time zones, the episode will be available in international countries 30 minutes after its TV premiere in Japan.

The release dates and times for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10, as per their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 11:30 PM

Where to watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10?

Rentaro and his girlfriends (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Interested anime lovers in Japan can enjoy The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 on multiple Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, Bs11, Sun TV, AT-X, and others. The episode will also be available on d Anime Store, ABEMA, and other services.

Furthermore, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll in regions like North America, South America, Central America, Africa, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, and India. Additionally, fans from selected Asian countries can watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel, Aniplus TV, Bilibili, and others.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 9 recap

The episode kicks off with Rentaro Aijo finding out about the upcoming ice age as a consequence of global warming. The next morning, it is revealed that Rentaro as lost all his hair. Thus, to get hair his hair, Kusuri invents a new hair-growing drug. With such a drug at hand, Hahari recommends everyone to try it. Rentaro enjoys seeing his girlfriends in new hairstyles.

However, when Hahari uses the serum, her hair begins to grow uncontrollably. In fact, her hair goes into overdrive and starts attacking Rentaro's other girlfriends. Everyone runs for their lives from Hahari's hair. They discover that Hahari's intense desire to become everyone's mother has caused her hair to envelope everything.

Rentaro family tackles Hahari's overgrown hair (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Even though the Rentaro Family runs from the overgrown hair, some of them fall victim. As such, it comes down to Rentaro Aijo to rescue them. He reaches a skyscraper and discovers that Hahari's hair has enveloped the whole town. Eventually, Mei and Shizuka arrive in a helicopter and take Rentaro to the epicenter - the school.

Rentaro jumps into a hole, where Hahari is entangled in her hair. After clearing the obstacles, with a bit of help from Hahari's late husband's ghost, Rentaro Aijo successfully frees Hahari and saves everyone. He uses the hair control drug to direct Hahari's growing hair to the sun.

Hahari, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Thus, the earth is freed from Hahari's hair. The next day, Rentaro finds out that the hair that was sent to the Sun acted as fuel and produced heat to avoid the upcoming ice age. The episode ends with everyone consoling Hahari, who still feels guilty about the whole affair.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10?

Mei Meido and Shizuka (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Given how the latest chapter ended, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 will likely cover chapter 44 and beyond from Rikito Nakamura's manga series.

In other words, the episode will show Rentaro Aijo sharing a special moment with Kurumi Haraga. Besides that, the episode will likely introduce Rentaro's next partner.

