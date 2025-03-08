I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 is set to be released on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other pertinent channels in Japan, as per the anime's official website. After its broadcast, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subtitles.

Ad

In the previous episode, Himari accidentally mentioned in class that Akane and Saito live together. This revelation sparked a rumor throughout the school, making the married couple's lives difficult. Eventually, Himari felt they could try contradicting the rumor with another one.

As such, she acted as Saito's girlfriend to redirect everyone's attention. While Himari's plan successfully erased the initial rumor, it became a bane for Akane's heart. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 release date and time

Akane Sakuramori in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

According to the anime's official website and the release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 will be released on March 14, 2025. However, due to the differences in the time zones and the simulcast times, most international audiences can enjoy the episode on March 15, 2025.

Ad

These are the release dates and timings for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11, based on their corresponding time zones, given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, March 14, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Friday, March 14, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, March 14, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, March 14, 2025 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 14, 2025 5 PM Central European Time Friday, March 14, 2025 6 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, March 14, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, March 15, 2025 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 15, 2025 2:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11?

Akane and Saito, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Anime lovers residing in Japan can watch the television broadcast of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 on several channels like Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, Tochigi TV, and other networks. Additionally, interested fans in the nation can watch the anime on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other digital services.

Ad

Aside from these mediums, anime fans from international regions like North America, Central America, South America, CIS, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, India, and others can enjoy I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 on Crunchyroll. However, the episode can be accessed 2 hours 30 minutes following its TV broadcast.

Other than Crunchyroll, interested viewers can stream I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 on other platforms like Bilibili Global, Aniplus Asia, and others.

Ad

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 10 recap

Saito and Himari in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode kicks off with a scene featuring Saito and Himari, presumably after school hours. Himari asks Saito why he won't return home, to which he says that he has nothing better to do. Himari feels that Saito isn't that different from her, so she sticks with him.

Ad

The next day, Himari accidentally spills the beans about Akane and Saito living together in the class. Although she quickly retracts her statement, the revelation creates a rumor. As a result, many students begin to stalk Akane and Saito. What's worse, they can't even go out together shopping or do other household chores.

At some point in the episode, Maho Sakuramori and Himari arrive at Akane and Saito's residence. Besides them, Shisei is already in the house. Together, they decide to do something about the rumor that has spread across the school. After many deliberations, Himari proposes they create another rumor to nullify the earlier one.

Ad

Shisei and Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

At first, Shisei tries to be an act-in girlfriend for Saito. However, since they are already close as cousins, their plan doesn't quite work. Next, Maho Sakuramori asks Saito if she could be his temporary girlfriend. However, Saito rejects the idea. Eventually, it comes down to Himari, who becomes Saito's "rumored" girlfriend.

Ad

Since she's influential in school due to her charisma, she becomes the perfect candidate to overwrite the rumor. Thus begins Himari and Saito's date. The duo quickly grabs the attention of their peers in school, who begin to assume that they are truly a couple.

In fact, Himari takes Saito to a vacant room and forces him to hug her. She mentions how it would further solidify their act. Turns out, everyone becomes convinced about their relationship. What's more, Himari confesses her feelings for Saito. Gradually, the rumor about Akane and Saito living together disappears from everyone's mind.

Ad

Saito at Himari's house (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Even though Himari successfully accomplishes the task, she doesn't want to end the play-act just yet. She invites Saito to her house and asks if he really loves Akane. When Saito hesitates, she wonders whether she still has a chance. During his stay in Himari's house, Saito discovers that Himari has been studying psychology to deal with the bullies.

Ad

She mentions how she didn't want to rely on Akane all the time. After returning home, Akane asks Saito why he's late. When she finds out that Saito was at Himari's place, she calls her immediately. Akane tells Himari that she's grateful for what she has done.

However, she wonders whether her friend will continue her play-act. Himari thinks that since Akane isn't jealous (at least that's what she thinks), she will continue to flirt with Saito forever. The episode ends with Akane coping with her insecurities.

Ad

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the synopsis provided by the show's official website, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 is titled Voice. The episode shall show Saito and Akane finally exchanging the contact information on their smartphone.

As a result, they will indulge in exchanging trivial messages. Akane will feel special experiencing such pleasures. Besides that, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 will show Saito Hojo going out alone to a banquet at the Hojo Household to celebrate his relative's 70th birthday.

Ad

According to the synopsis, Akane waits for Saito to return home, and prepares sweets with Himari, who has also come over to their house. Yet, Akane gets lonely when she notices Himari exchanging text messages with Saito more intimately than she has done. As such, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 11 will continue to explore Akane's insecurities regarding her relationship with Saito.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback