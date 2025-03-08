From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10 will premiere on March 14, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block on JNN affiliates, including MBS and TBS. After its release in Japan, it will be available in various regions worldwide.

North American fans can watch it on Hidive, while fans in South and Southeast Asia can stream the episode on Muse Communications. Crunchyroll will also stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10.

The next episode should be set back at the Auvernge Estate. Memorable characters like Josette will likely make an appearance once again. Moreover, lovers of the anime will get to see a different side of Grace and Anna as they set out to further the story and have Anna find her true love interest.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10: Release date and time

Hinako Tondabayashi (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10 is set to release on March 14, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. For convenience, 12:30 am JST is often used to estimate global release times. This series is one of many included in the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

Depending on where viewers are located, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10 will be released either before or on March 14, 2025.

Here are the various release times in different regions of the world:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Friday March 14, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 07:30 am Thursday March 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:30 am Thursday March 13, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:30 am Thursday March 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:00 pm Thursday March 13, 2025 Philippine Time 11:30 pm Thursday March 13, 2025 Australian Central Standard Time 02:00 am Friday March 14, 2025

Where to watch From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10

Grace and Orion (Image via Ajia-do)

Animated by Ajia-do Animation Works, From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10 will premiere on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block across its 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS.

Sentai Filmworks has licensed Hidive to stream the episode for viewers in North America. Muse Communications has made similar arrangements in South and Southeast Asia. For those in other regions, Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10.

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 9 recap

Lucas Vierge (Image via Ajia-do)

Titled "Dad Gets Trapped," the episode begins with Grace and Anna heading to do an inspection of the Magic Vault. Upon entering, they were greeted by all the princes and nobles, who were suddenly sucked into an odd-looking Rubik's cube when Lucas twisted its top. But as it stands, even Grace and Anna had gotten trapped, as the world around them began twisting and turning in mysterious ways.

Kenzaboro figured that it was a Rubik's cube and attempted to match one side with a single color. Upon doing so, it released Prince Virgile, who explained that the box was the "Labyrinth of Trials," which was normally sealed away. However, Lucas' curiosity got the better of him, and he fiddled with it, leading to the present outcome. Suddenly, a tub dropped behind them with a riddle.

Using his experienced mind, Kenzaboro quickly solved the riddle using his Fire and Water Magic. The answer was a bath. Ecstatic, Virgile and Anna praised Grace, who soon realized that it was meant for Anna and Virgile to solve as part of the Virgile route. Nonetheless, the trio progressed to the next phase. Now in a basement, Virgile was pulled back into the cube.

Anna and Auguste (Image via Ajia-do)

Grace figured that each color meant someone different, and this time it was Lambert. The next puzzle was a classic one, with the answer being "human." But Grace remained silent, wanting the pair of Anna and Lambert to understand it. They managed to do so, and the riddle solving was a success. Thus, Lambert was pulled back in, and the girls proceeded.

Outside, Hinako revealed that the "Labyrinth of Trials" was a bonus game meant to boost Anna's Intimacy Level with any of the love interests. However, Grace's (Kenzaboro) involvement was having a hilariously opposite effect. Anyhow, the third trial involved using Water Magic to make an icy lens to hence light a torch. Prince in question—Pierre. It was a simple solve, and onto phase four.

The next to enter were the pair of Auguste and Richard. Up next, the four of them had to lure out a tiny traveler and have him remove his cloak somehow. The answer—pique his curiosity with a song, wind magic to blow his cloak, and fire magic to have him remove it. Grace sang and wowed everyone. Once again, the trial was passed, and Auguste and Richard returned.

But the girls yet needed to escape. Using Orion, Hinako tried to hint at her father to take apart the cube and reassemble it, but that didn't work. However, Anna matched all sides, and everyone returned. But once again, they were all impressed by Grace's genius and altruism.

What to expect from From Bureaucrat to Villainess

episode 10 (speculative)

Grace and her admirers (Image via Ajia-do)

From Bureaucrat to Villainess episode 10 should see Grace and Anna likely return to the Auvergne Estate. This time they will don different outfits and seek to complete tasks. As the anime has done so often, each one will be a learning experience and allow for experience farming for Anna and Grace. Fans will get to see Josette once more, and this time, a different side to Grace and Anna as they embark on another hilariously chaotic yet fun adventure.

