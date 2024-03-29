5 anime characters who are always curious (& 5 who are least bothered)

In the vast realm of anime, there exist characters with a wide range of personalities. Some of them make the viewers fall in love with them due to their simplicity and innocence, while others can also make the viewers despise them due to their actions.

That said, among the wide spectrum of personalities, there also exist those characters who showcase childlike curiosity that makes them fan favorites. On the other hand, there are other characters who seem least bothered with anything and everything.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 anime characters who can never stop being curious

1) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon Freecss is one of the most loveable anime characters (image via Madhouse)

The protagonist of the Hunter x Hunter anime, Gon Freecss is a young boy with a innocent personality and a heart of gold. His curious and cheerful nature also helped him make several friends along his journey, who accompanied him on his journey to become a Hunter.

Throughout the series, Gon was driven by a strong motivation to find and meet his dad one day. Additionally, he was also determined to find out just how important a Hunter's job could be, especially since his dad abandoned him as a child for his responsibilities as a Hunter.

2) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Izuku Midoriya is one of the most kind-hearted anime characters (image source Studio Bones)

Despite being born Quirkless, Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the My Hero Academia series, longed to be a Hero ever since he was a child.

His curiosity and knowledge about Heroes made him an invaluable asset to the Hero society when he finally acquired a Quirk from his favorite Hero, All Might.

Midoriya's kind-hearted nature and unwavering resolve to protect even his worst enemies makes him stand out as a character who is not only loved by many, but who also serves an inspiration for the rest of the world.

3) Shoyo Hinata (Haikyuu!!)

Shoyo Hinata as seen in the anime (image via Production I.G)

Shoyo Hinata is the cheerful and enigmatic main character of the popular Haikyuu!! series. Hinata has a deep love and curiosity for volleyball, which serves as fuel for his relentless pursuit for improvement.

While he certainly lacks the height as compared to other characters, Hinata is determined to become a great volleyball player one day, just like his idol, 'The Little Giant'. He is driven to push his own limits by his curiosity about different techniques, strategies, and the various opponents he faces on the court.

4) Rintarou Okabe (Steins;Gate)

Rintarou Okabe is one of the most popular anime characters (image via White Fox)

The protagonist of Steins;Gate, Rintarou Okabe is a self-proclaimed mad scientist, who's obsession with science and boundless curiosity led him to stumble upon time travel.

By using the 'Phone Microwave' gadget, Rintarou was able to send text messages to the past. However, this curiosity of his quickly draws the ire of the mysterious SERN organization, as Rintarou soon learns of the consequences of messing with time.

5) Shinichi Kudo (Detective Conan)

Shinichi Kudo is one of the smartest anime characters (image via TMS Entertainment)

Shinichi Kudo is a brilliant high school detective and the protagonist of the Detective Conan series. One day, Shinichi's body gets transformed his first grade age after two men from a secret criminal organization force feed him a strange poison.

As such, Shinichi adopts the alias of Conan Edogawa and utilizes his sharp intellect and natural curiosity to solve crimes.

He hopes to eventually stumble upon a case involving the secret organization that turned him into a child, so that he can get an antidote and turn his body back to normal.

5 anime characters who are always unbothered

1) Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

Sakata Gintoki is one of the coolest anime characters (image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Everyone's favorite samurai, Sakata Gintoki, is pretty well-known for his lazy and unbothered attitude. In fact, many characters of the Gintama anime have themselves compared Gintoki's eyes to a dead fish.

Gintoki usually doesn't care how anyone else sees him, so long as he gets to live the life he wants to. However, that isn't entirely possible, since Gintoki is mostly seen battling otherworldly enemies or poverty during his free time.

2) Jotaro Kujo

Jotaro Kujo is one of the most famous anime characters (image via David Productions)

Jotaro Kujo was introduced in Part 3 of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, where he was introduced to the audience inside a jail cell.

Throughout Part 3, Jotaro had an unbothered look on his face. His stoic personality and ability to keep a cool head even in the most dire situations made him a favorite among fans.

That said, beneath his reserved and sometimes brash nature, Jotaro is actually a caring person. Although he remains unfazed by most things, he still deeply cares about his mother, as well as his allies.

3) Shikamaru Nara (Naruto)

Shikamaru Nara is one of the laziest anime characters (image via Pierrot)

Shikamaru Nara was is one of the earliest characters to be introduced in the Naruto series. Despite not making a good first impression among fans, Shikamaru eventually became a favorite due to his relatable nature and high intellect.

Shikamaru usually has a bored look on his face, and can often be interpreted as extremely lazy. In fact, he has openly stated several times that he would rather live an easy life than be admired by those around him.

That said, he never once hesitates to step out of his comfort zone and help his friends out in times of need.

4) Kusuo Saiki (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

Kusuo Saiki as seen in the anime (image via J.C. Staff, Egg Firm)

The protagonist of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. anime, Kusuo Saiki is an immensely powerful psychic, who's powers are capable of quite literally reshaping the entire world.

Despite his god-like powers, Saiki prefers to avoid any attention-grabbing situations, which often ends up backfiring in the most hilarious of ways.

Saiki usually prefers not to directly communicate with others due to his psychic powers, and can normally be seen with an unemotional look on his face. To him, almost everything other than coffee-jelly is a pain.

5) Land (Frieren)

Land as seen in the Frieren anime (image via Madhouse)

Land is a supporting character in the Frieren anime and is a First Class Mage Exam Participant. He is an overly cautious person who doesn't really like to take many risks.

He can barely be seen interacting with others, as he once revealed that he doesn't trust people that easily. In fact, he would much rather send his clone to finish an important exam, rather than attempt it himself.

Final Thoughts

All these above listed anime characters are characterized by their own unique qualities, be it their overly curious and childlike nature, or their unemotional nature and ability to remain unfazed even in the most dire situations.

Either ways, these anime characters have certainly left their mark in the anime realm, as they are fondly considered by fans to be major highlights of their respective series.

